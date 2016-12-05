Ravens' Breakout Sparked By Ronnie Stanley, Offensive Line

Harbaugh said Stanley "took a step back, technique wise" when he returned from missing four weeks. Playing for Offensive Line Coach Juan Castillo is all about mastering repetition, and that break in practice hurt the rookie.

Stanley had a rough game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in his first time back, as he committed three penalties and gave up a sack/strip. He was better, but still not all the way back the next week against the Cleveland Browns.

Over the past three weeks, however, Stanley has given up zero sacks and a combined seven hurries. Flacco has been sacked three times over the past three weeks, and the Ravens offense has grown, then exploded. The Dolphins didn't sack Flacco once, and hit him just twice.

"I feel way more comfortable than I did those first weeks back," Stanley said. "I'm really starting to feel back to where I was and feel my technique. It's really a meticulous position. You take time off from that and it's really muscle memory."

Stanley will likely long be compared to Dolphins offensive lineman Laremy Tunsil because the two were both first-round picks this year, and because many pundits rumored the Ravens to be interested in Tunsil.

In Sunday's game, Stanley received a plus-0.1 grade from Pro Football Focus, while Tunsil, who was playing an easier position at left guard, was graded at minus-5.9. And Stanley may still just be scratching the surface.

"I definitely think I can play better," Stanley said. "My foot is not better completely, but I'm just fighting through it. That's just the league. Working on technique has been really helping out."

As the Ravens move forward, they seem to have figured things out on the offensive line, which could pay big dividends down the stretch. In December, the winner in the trenches often comes out on top.

"I feel like the guys are playing hard and guys are doing well. Vlad's doing well and the tackles are doing well and Jeremy is obviously a consistent player as well," Yanda said. "We're blocking them up as best we can, but today was all about Joe."