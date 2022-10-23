Ravens Break Out 'Brilliant' Trick Play With Mark Andrews Toss to Lamar Jackson

Greg Roman cracked open his vault Sunday, and out popped perhaps the most creative use of Lamar Jackson yet.

The Ravens were facing a key fourth-and-1 from midfield near the start of the fourth quarter. Mark Andrews motioned under center for the snap as he's done a few times so far this season. It seemed as if Andrews might just be trying to draw the Browns offsides.

Instead, he snapped it and wheeled around for a toss run to Jackson. With key blocks from Ronnie Stanley and Devin Duvernay on the edge, Jackson split the Browns defense for an 11-yard gain.

The play set up a key 55-yard Justin Tucker field goal that ended up being the difference in the Ravens' 23-20 victory in Week 7.

"The brilliant brain creativity of our offensive coaching staff. I don't know which coach gets the credit for it, but we've been working on that for about a month," Head Coach John Harbaugh said.