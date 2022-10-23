Ravens Break Out 'Brilliant' Trick Play With Mark Andrews Toss to Lamar Jackson

Oct 23, 2022 at 04:50 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

102322-Lamar-Run
Terrance WIlliams/AP Photos
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs the ball during the fourth quarter of a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Baltimore.

Greg Roman cracked open his vault Sunday, and out popped perhaps the most creative use of Lamar Jackson yet.

The Ravens were facing a key fourth-and-1 from midfield near the start of the fourth quarter. Mark Andrews motioned under center for the snap as he's done a few times so far this season. It seemed as if Andrews might just be trying to draw the Browns offsides.

Instead, he snapped it and wheeled around for a toss run to Jackson. With key blocks from Ronnie Stanley and Devin Duvernay on the edge, Jackson split the Browns defense for an 11-yard gain.

The play set up a key 55-yard Justin Tucker field goal that ended up being the difference in the Ravens' 23-20 victory in Week 7.

"The brilliant brain creativity of our offensive coaching staff. I don't know which coach gets the credit for it, but we've been working on that for about a month," Head Coach John Harbaugh said.

"We've had that in for quite a while, so to see it executed ... I told the guys when they came off, 'We deserve that; we deserve that to succeed, because I've seen that take a lot of practice reps up.' Mark does a great job with it, and it's well blocked. It's a really great play."

"It was cool," Jackson said with a laugh. "I should have scored – for real. I wish I would have scored on that play, but it was a dope play."

The Ravens also used Andrews, who was held without a catch for the first time since his rookie season, for another trick play in the fourth quarter. Andrews took a handoff from Jackson on third-and-1 and plowed ahead for a 4-yard gain. Andrews also had a 3-yard run in Week 2 against the Dolphins, but that was on a "sneak" he took on a snap from under center.

