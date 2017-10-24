Ravens Bring Back Wide Receiver to Practice Squad





Banged-up at wide receiver, the Ravens continue to add pass catchers.

Baltimore brought wide receiver Kenny Bell back to the practice squad after releasing him on Aug. 20 from injured reserve.

After signing tight end Gavin Escobar to the active roster Monday, the Ravens waived tight end Gabe Holmes from the practice squad to make room for Bell.

Bell was impressive in offseason practices before being sidelined by a hamstring injury that eventually led to his release. That was when the Ravens had an abundance of wide receivers.

On Sunday, Jeremy Maclin ( shoulder) and Breshad Perriman (concussion) didn't play, and Mike Wallace (concussion) was knocked out of the game during the offense's second series. Michael Campanaro is also now dealing with a shoulder injury.