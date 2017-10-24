Ravens Bring Back Wide Receiver to Practice Squad

Oct 24, 2017 at 04:17 AM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

24_TransactionBell_news.jpg


Banged-up at wide receiver, the Ravens continue to add pass catchers.

Baltimore brought wide receiver Kenny Bell back to the practice squad after releasing him on Aug. 20 from injured reserve.

After signing tight end Gavin Escobar to the active roster Monday, the Ravens waived tight end Gabe Holmes from the practice squad to make room for Bell.

Bell was impressive in offseason practices before being sidelined by a hamstring injury that eventually led to his release. That was when the Ravens had an abundance of wide receivers.

On Sunday, Jeremy Maclin ( shoulder) and Breshad Perriman (concussion) didn't play, and Mike Wallace (concussion) was knocked out of the game during the offense's second series. Michael Campanaro is also now dealing with a shoulder injury.

Bell was a fifth-round pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2015. He broke the career receptions (181) and receiving yards (2,689) at Nebraska. He was the first player in school history to lead the Cornhuskers in receiving in all four of their seasons.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Patriots

Ravens' cornerback health has improved. Devin Duvernay is cleared to play. Travis Jones could make his rookie debut.

news

John Harbaugh Gives Updates on J.K. Dobbins, Ronnie Stanley

J.K. Dobbins is 'not going to be too long' and Ronnie Stanley will play when he feels ready to go.

news

News & Notes: Jason Pierre-Paul Won't Take Long to Get Ramped Up

Odafe Oweh welcomes the JPP addition. Nick Boyle feels ready to play, not thinking about Gillette Stadium return. Ravens hoping to keep penalties to a minimum.

news

Gameday Preview: Ravens vs. Patriots, Week 3

The Ravens and Patriots will meet in a game that features two AFC contenders.

news

News & Notes: Kyle Hamilton Has No Excuses After Mistakes vs. Dolphins

Matthew Judon holds no ill-will toward the Ravens. Greg Roman is confident the run game will turn around. The Dolphins game was the most in-depth game plan Lamar Jackson ever had.

news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Ravens Have Perfect Attendance, Lamar Jackson Back to Full Work

Marlon Humphrey (groin) returned to practice and Lamar Jackson isn't wearing his arm sleeve.

news

Lamar Jackson Tells Funny Story About Pre-Draft Meeting With Bill Belichick

Lamar Jackson visited with the Patriots before the 2018 draft and came away with a different perception of Bill Belichick.

news

Gameday Threads: Ravens Wearing Lucky Uniforms vs. New England

The Ravens will wear white jerseys and black pants for their Week 3 tilt against the Patriots.

news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Lamar Jackson Limited, Wearing Arm Sleeve

Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters were sidelined Wednesday, but Brandon Stephens is back on the field.

news

Mailbag: Is the Ravens Secondary in Trouble?

Why did the Ravens show a Cover-Zero blitz in the fourth quarter? Can J.K. Dobbins fix the run game issues? Will Ben Cleveland play?

news

Ravens Place Linebacker Josh Ross on Injured Reserve

Undrafted rookie linebacker Josh Ross suffered a foot injury in Sunday's loss to the Dolphins.

news

Steven Means Suffers Torn Achilles, Out for Year

The Ravens' outside linebacker corps is now even thinner. Devin Duvernay and Pepe Williams injuries don't look serious.

Find Tickets
Advertising