Ravens Bring Back WR Griff Whalen, Waive OL Tony Bergstrom





Banged up at wide receiver, the Ravens brought back veteran wide receiver Griff Whalen Thursday morning as the team prepares to take on the Minnesota Vikings.

The Ravens waived veteran guard Tony Bergstrom to make room for Whalen on the 53-man roster.

On Sept. 1, Baltimore traded a conditional seventh-round draft pick to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for Bergstrom. The conditions are unknown, but Bergstrom only suited up for three games and played in one.

Bergstrom stepped in for Marshal Yanda after he fractured his ankle in Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns. However, the Ravens turned to Matt Skura and rookie Jermaine Eluemunor in the following games. Skura now has a knee injury, making Eluemunor the starter.

The move to cut Bergstrom leaves Luke Bowanko, who the Ravens also traded for before the start of the season, as the one healthy backup offensive lineman.

Whalen, 27, spent training camp and the preseason with the Ravens but didn't make the initial 53-man roster. He caught four passes for 32 yards in four preseason games, showing off his savvy underneath and good hands.

Now in his sixth season, Whalen has 47 catches for 509 yards and three touchdowns during his career.

He began with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted rookie, where he started three games in 2013. He hasn't started since and has bounced between the Miami Dolphins, San Diego Chargers, New England Patriots and now Ravens.