50 Words or Less: So This Is What It Feels Like

The Ravens are going into a big divisional game against the Browns Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium riding a four-game winning streak.

Here are my thoughts on the game, all in 50 words or less:

The last time the Ravens played the Browns (a 28-3 win), Baltimore was without Marlon Humphrey, Ronnie Stanley, Odell Beckham Jr., Rashod Bateman, Odafe Oweh and Marcus Williams. Humphrey is the only question mark this time. The Browns have Deshaun Watson, but their overall health has gone the other direction.

Cleveland will be without its top three offensive tackles – a major impediment against the NFL's sacks leader. Nobody wants to see injuries, but it feels good to finally be the healthier team heading into a divisional game. As the Browns learned in Week 4, it doesn't guarantee a win, however.