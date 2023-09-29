Picks: Pundits Basically Split on Ravens-Browns

Sep 29, 2023 at 09:53 AM
Kevin-Eck
Kevin Eck

Writer

092923PunditP

ESPN

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Matt Bowen
Mike Clay
Dan Graziano
Kimberly Martin
Eric Moody
Jason Reid
Lindsey Thiry
Seth Wickersham

BALTIMORE SUN

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Childs Walker
Browns 20, Ravens 16 “This is a tough ask for the Ravens, who looked lost on offense for much of their overtime loss to the Colts. Cleveland plays defense as well as any team in the NFL does anything. Watson is more fallible and will give the Ravens chances to hang close, but you don’t want to go against Myles Garrett and company with a wounded offensive line.”
Brian Whacker
Ravens 20, Browns 17 “If the Ravens have center Tyler Linderbuam, left tackle Ronnie Stanley and receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Rashod Bateman back, their chances increase dramatically. Still, the Browns have perhaps the NFL’s best defense both up front and in the secondary. It’s been an uneven start for Lamar Jackson, but having a more complete complement of players around him will help the offense have, as coordinator Todd Monken likes to say, less ‘drag.’ Jackson is also 6-3 against the Browns, which includes a 3-2 mark in Cleveland. No matter what, this will be close, as usual.”
C.J. Doon
Ravens 19, Browns 16 “In this Jekyll and Hyde season, don’t count out another strong road performance against a division rival. The Ravens will be healthier and motivated to prove last week’s loss was an aberration. Can’t you see Justin Tucker nailing the game-winning field goal this time around? I don’t trust the Browns yet, at least not on offense with Deshaun Watson still looking mediocre and Nick Chubb lost for the season. Give me the better quarterback and a Ravens defense that deserves to be in the conversation as the league’s best.”
Tim Schwartz
Ravens 17, Browns 13 “Are we really ready to take the Browns seriously? I’m not ready to do that just yet. Yes, their defense has been lights-out, but look who they’ve beaten. The Bengals were hobbled with an immobile Joe Burrow, who was ice cold after barely stepping on the field in the preseason with a calf injury. The Steelers are not world-beaters on offense and they still beat Cleveland (thanks to their defense). And the Titans? They might have one of the league’s worst offenses by the season’s end. I’m not convinced Cleveland is better than the Ravens. But seemingly like all games Baltimore plays, expect it to be close and decided late.”

USA TODAY

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Jarrett Bell
Ravens 23, Browns 20
Chris Bumbaca
Ravens 20, Browns 18
Nate Davis
Browns 24, Ravens 20
Safid Deen
Ravens 27, Browns 23
Tyler Dragon
Ravens 26, Browns 20
Victoria Hernandez
Browns 24, Ravens 20
Mike Middlehurst-Schwartz
Browns 14, Ravens 10
Lorenzo Reyes
Browns 25, Ravens 19

NFL.com

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Ali Bhanpuri
Browns 21, Ravens 19
Brooke Cerosimo
Ravens 22, Browns 20
Gennaro Filice
Ravens 20, Browns 17
Tom Blair
Browns 21, Ravens 13

NFL NETWORK

Table inside Article
Pundit Projected Winner Commentary
Adam Rank
Browns 27, Ravens 26
Colleen Wolfe
Browns 24, Ravens 21
Marcas Grant
Ravens 21, Browns 20
Maurice Jones-Drew
Ravens 26, Browns 20 (OT)
Daniel Jeremiah
Browns 24, Ravens 23
Nick Shook
Browns 23, Ravens 17
Marc Sessler
Browns 21, Ravens 18
Kevin Patra
Browns 20, Ravens 17
Grant Gordon
Browns 20, Ravens 16
Eric Edholm
Browns 21, Ravens 18

SPORTING NEWS

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Vinnie Iyer
Browns 23, Ravens 20 “The Ravens are banged up on the offensive line and their backfield keeps getting depleted. The injury bug also has eaten well into their defense and receiving corps, putting them on edge at 2-1. The Browns lost Nick Chubb and Jack Conklin, so they won't have sympathy, just relentless pressure from Myles Garrett and coverage to contain Lamar Jackson's transitional passing game.”

CBS SPORTS

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Will Brinson
Jared Dubin
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Browns 26, Ravens 23
Tyler Sullivan
Dave Richard
Jamey Eisenberg

PRO FOOTBALL TALK

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Mike Florio
Browns 21, Ravens 17 “[The Browns defense] is going to swarm, it’s going to harass, and it’s going to slow down the Ravens offense, and I think the Browns are going to win this one.”
Chris Simms
Browns 23, Ravens 21 “Cleveland’s ‘D’ is good at all three levels; the coaching is good; and Baltimore’s offense is still figuring it out. They had two good quarters in the Bengals game and made some plays, but other than that it’s been inconsistent and all over the place.”

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Albert Breer
Connor Orr
Claire Kuwana
John Pluym
Mitch Goldich
Gilberto Manzano
Matt Verderame

FANSIDED

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Cody Williams
Browns 27, Ravens 22 “This Cleveland Browns defense looks more than for real right now, though Lamar Jackson and Co. can create problems for anyone. For me, though, the injury woes of the Ravens are going to ultimately decide this game. Baltimore is banged up at every level on both sides of the ball. Even if Deshaun Watson isn't what was promised when Cleveland traded for him, they have enough advantages to squeak out a win, especially at home.”

Related Content

news

Late for Work: What Pundits Expect in Ravens-Browns Game

The Ravens are named a potential destination for Davante Adams if he's on the trade block. The Ravens' cornerback play is the biggest surprise thus far.
news

Todd Monken Wants Offense to Get Its 'Mojo' Back

Todd Monken has no extra motivation in return to Cleveland. Mark Andrews is back to full speed. Mike Macdonald is blitzing at a higher rate.
news

Kyle Hamilton, Justice Hill Back at Ravens Practice

The Ravens are still without wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle) and Rashod Bateman (hamstring).
news

Ravens, Browns Have Angry Defenses Looking to Make a Statement

The Browns have the NFL's No. 1- ranked defense on paper, but the Ravens' defense isn't ready to take a back seat to anyone.
news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens at Browns Week 4

The Ravens seek to bounce back against divisional rival Cleveland Browns Sunday at 1 p.m.
news

Late for Work: 'Plenty of Reasons to be Optimistic' About Ravens' Offense

How the Ravens and Browns are managing injuries to their star running backs. The Ravens will be a 'major factor' in the AFC North if they can weather the injury storm.
news

Jadeveon Clowney Is Fitting in Well in Baltimore, Has No Extra Motivation vs. Browns

John Harbaugh doesn't rule out Kyle Van Noy playing Sunday. Lamar Jackson's focused on fumbles. Michael Pierce explains Ravens' troubles vs. run.
news

Ronnie Stanley, Tyler Linderbaum, Marcus Williams Return to Practice

The Ravens could get back some of their key players ahead of a big divisional game against the Cleveland Browns.
news

Ravens Officially Sign Linebacker Kyle Van Noy

Veteran outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy would help the banged-up Ravens defense.
news

Mailbag: Why Do the Ravens Have So Many Injuries?

Why do the Ravens lose to a team they should seemingly crush every year? How will the Ravens protect the football better? Why isn't Mark Andrews being fed?
news

Power Rankings: Ravens Fall But Remain in Top 10

The Ravens took a dip after their loss to the Colts, but didn't fall far.
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
FIND TICKETS
Advertising