Picks: Pundits Basically Split on Ravens-Browns

ESPN
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Matt Bowen
|Mike Clay
|Dan Graziano
|Kimberly Martin
|Eric Moody
|Jason Reid
|Lindsey Thiry
|Seth Wickersham
BALTIMORE SUN
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Childs Walker
|Browns 20, Ravens 16 “This is a tough ask for the Ravens, who looked lost on offense for much of their overtime loss to the Colts. Cleveland plays defense as well as any team in the NFL does anything. Watson is more fallible and will give the Ravens chances to hang close, but you don’t want to go against Myles Garrett and company with a wounded offensive line.”
|Brian Whacker
|Ravens 20, Browns 17 “If the Ravens have center Tyler Linderbuam, left tackle Ronnie Stanley and receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Rashod Bateman back, their chances increase dramatically. Still, the Browns have perhaps the NFL’s best defense both up front and in the secondary. It’s been an uneven start for Lamar Jackson, but having a more complete complement of players around him will help the offense have, as coordinator Todd Monken likes to say, less ‘drag.’ Jackson is also 6-3 against the Browns, which includes a 3-2 mark in Cleveland. No matter what, this will be close, as usual.”
|C.J. Doon
|Ravens 19, Browns 16 “In this Jekyll and Hyde season, don’t count out another strong road performance against a division rival. The Ravens will be healthier and motivated to prove last week’s loss was an aberration. Can’t you see Justin Tucker nailing the game-winning field goal this time around? I don’t trust the Browns yet, at least not on offense with Deshaun Watson still looking mediocre and Nick Chubb lost for the season. Give me the better quarterback and a Ravens defense that deserves to be in the conversation as the league’s best.”
|Tim Schwartz
|Ravens 17, Browns 13 “Are we really ready to take the Browns seriously? I’m not ready to do that just yet. Yes, their defense has been lights-out, but look who they’ve beaten. The Bengals were hobbled with an immobile Joe Burrow, who was ice cold after barely stepping on the field in the preseason with a calf injury. The Steelers are not world-beaters on offense and they still beat Cleveland (thanks to their defense). And the Titans? They might have one of the league’s worst offenses by the season’s end. I’m not convinced Cleveland is better than the Ravens. But seemingly like all games Baltimore plays, expect it to be close and decided late.”
USA TODAY
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Jarrett Bell
|Ravens 23, Browns 20
|Chris Bumbaca
|Ravens 20, Browns 18
|Nate Davis
|Browns 24, Ravens 20
|Safid Deen
|Ravens 27, Browns 23
|Tyler Dragon
|Ravens 26, Browns 20
|Victoria Hernandez
|Browns 24, Ravens 20
|Mike Middlehurst-Schwartz
|Browns 14, Ravens 10
|Lorenzo Reyes
|Browns 25, Ravens 19
NFL.com
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Ali Bhanpuri
|Browns 21, Ravens 19
|Brooke Cerosimo
|Ravens 22, Browns 20
|Gennaro Filice
|Ravens 20, Browns 17
|Tom Blair
|Browns 21, Ravens 13
NFL NETWORK
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Adam Rank
|Browns 27, Ravens 26
|Colleen Wolfe
|Browns 24, Ravens 21
|Marcas Grant
|Ravens 21, Browns 20
|Maurice Jones-Drew
|Ravens 26, Browns 20 (OT)
|Daniel Jeremiah
|Browns 24, Ravens 23
|Nick Shook
|Browns 23, Ravens 17
|Marc Sessler
|Browns 21, Ravens 18
|Kevin Patra
|Browns 20, Ravens 17
|Grant Gordon
|Browns 20, Ravens 16
|Eric Edholm
|Browns 21, Ravens 18
SPORTING NEWS
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Vinnie Iyer
|Browns 23, Ravens 20 “The Ravens are banged up on the offensive line and their backfield keeps getting depleted. The injury bug also has eaten well into their defense and receiving corps, putting them on edge at 2-1. The Browns lost Nick Chubb and Jack Conklin, so they won't have sympathy, just relentless pressure from Myles Garrett and coverage to contain Lamar Jackson's transitional passing game.”
CBS SPORTS
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Will Brinson
|Jared Dubin
|Ryan Wilson
|John Breech
|Browns 26, Ravens 23
|Tyler Sullivan
|Dave Richard
|Jamey Eisenberg
PRO FOOTBALL TALK
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Mike Florio
|Browns 21, Ravens 17 “[The Browns defense] is going to swarm, it’s going to harass, and it’s going to slow down the Ravens offense, and I think the Browns are going to win this one.”
|Chris Simms
|Browns 23, Ravens 21 “Cleveland’s ‘D’ is good at all three levels; the coaching is good; and Baltimore’s offense is still figuring it out. They had two good quarters in the Bengals game and made some plays, but other than that it’s been inconsistent and all over the place.”
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Albert Breer
|Connor Orr
|Claire Kuwana
|John Pluym
|Mitch Goldich
|Gilberto Manzano
|Matt Verderame
FANSIDED
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Cody Williams
|Browns 27, Ravens 22 “This Cleveland Browns defense looks more than for real right now, though Lamar Jackson and Co. can create problems for anyone. For me, though, the injury woes of the Ravens are going to ultimately decide this game. Baltimore is banged up at every level on both sides of the ball. Even if Deshaun Watson isn't what was promised when Cleveland traded for him, they have enough advantages to squeak out a win, especially at home.”