Picks: Pundits Basically Split on Ravens-Browns

Childs Walker Browns 20, Ravens 16 “This is a tough ask for the Ravens, who looked lost on offense for much of their overtime loss to the Colts. Cleveland plays defense as well as any team in the NFL does anything. Watson is more fallible and will give the Ravens chances to hang close, but you don’t want to go against Myles Garrett and company with a wounded offensive line.”

Brian Whacker Ravens 20, Browns 17 “If the Ravens have center Tyler Linderbuam, left tackle Ronnie Stanley and receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Rashod Bateman back, their chances increase dramatically. Still, the Browns have perhaps the NFL’s best defense both up front and in the secondary. It’s been an uneven start for Lamar Jackson, but having a more complete complement of players around him will help the offense have, as coordinator Todd Monken likes to say, less ‘drag.’ Jackson is also 6-3 against the Browns, which includes a 3-2 mark in Cleveland. No matter what, this will be close, as usual.”

C.J. Doon Ravens 19, Browns 16 “In this Jekyll and Hyde season, don’t count out another strong road performance against a division rival. The Ravens will be healthier and motivated to prove last week’s loss was an aberration. Can’t you see Justin Tucker nailing the game-winning field goal this time around? I don’t trust the Browns yet, at least not on offense with Deshaun Watson still looking mediocre and Nick Chubb lost for the season. Give me the better quarterback and a Ravens defense that deserves to be in the conversation as the league’s best.”