Pundit Picks: Ravens Favored to Win in Tampa Bay

Oct 27, 2022 at 10:01 AM
Kevin-Eck
Kevin Eck

Writer

102722-PunditPicks

BALTIMORE SUN

Table inside Article
PUNDITPROJECTED WINNERCOMMENTARY
Childs Walker
Ravens 26, Buccaneers 20 “Can Tom Brady pick the Ravens apart with quick throws? Can the Ravens pound the Buccaneers with another run-first game plan? Neither team has reached peak form through the first seven weeks, but the Buccaneers have struggled against lesser competition and have lost twice at home. The Ravens will exploit Tampa Bay’s disadvantages on special teams and in the power game to grind out another narrow victory.”
Jonas Shaffer
Ravens 21, Buccaneers 20 “This matchup feels like a repeat of the Ravens’ Week 5 win over the Bengals. Tampa Bay has a better defense and more explosive passing attack than the Ravens, but will injuries leave them too weakened to stress the Ravens before the snap? If the Ravens can run the ball well and tackle well in space, they should have their first winning streak of the season.”
Ryan McFadden
Ravens 20, Buccaneers 16 “The Buccaneers have struggled, losing four of their last five games, including a 21-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers. At the same time, the Ravens haven’t played their best football and nearly blew another double-digit lead in Sunday’s win over the Browns. Thursday night will be another close game, but the Ravens’ ability to run the ball will prove to be the difference-maker.”
C.J. Doon
Ravens 27, Buccaneers 24 “These Buccaneers are a far cry from the outfit that won the Super Bowl two seasons ago. Coach Todd Bowles said they were in a “dark place” after an embarrassing loss to the Panthers, and now they have to regroup quickly against a Ravens team that could finally be rounding into form. With the Bucs already ruling out four starters and a few key reserves, the Ravens might actually be the healthier team for once. I don’t anticipate another subpar game from Lamar Jackson, especially in prime-time against Tom Brady. The Ravens earn a statement win.”
Tim Schwartz
Buccaneers 23, Ravens 19 “The Ravens could probably play the 1985 Bears to a 9-7 game or the 2008 Lions to a 21-20 contest. They play up and down to whatever opponent they face, and I expect more of the same on Thursday night. Tom Brady looks frustrated and, dare I say, old, but he always lives up to the moment, and with a national audience I suspect he’ll make enough plays. The 4-3 Ravens are due for a loss anyway to carry their win-one, lose-one theme of the season. Justin Tucker will make a lot of field goals as the Ravens won’t be able to get over their woes in the red zone, and Brady will do what he’s always done — find a way to win.”

The Athletic

Table inside Article
PUNDITPROJECTED WINNERCOMMENTARY
Jeff Zrebiec
Buccaneers 20, Ravens 17 “It’s inconceivable that the Buccaneers can continue to play this poorly on both sides of the ball with all the talent they have, and that Brady will author another meh performance in front of a prime-time audience against what used to be one of his biggest rivals. Perhaps, I’m giving the Buccaneers too much credit and not taking into account that the Ravens have plenty to prove themselves. And Thursday night games tend to be low-scoring, sloppy and unpredictable to begin with. However, the bet here is that Brady makes the winning plays late and the Ravens’ failure to cash in on opportunities bites them again.”

NFL Network

Table inside Article
PunditProjected WinnerCommentary
Adam Rank
Buccaneers 19, Ravens 17
Colleen Wolfe
Buccaneers 21, Ravens 20
Marcas Grant
Ravens 21, Buccaneers 17
Maurice Jones-Drew
Ravens 26, Buccaneers 13
Daniel Jeremiah
Ravens 27, Buccaneers 20
Nick Shook
Ravens 24, Buccaneers 14
Marc Sessler
Buccaneers 18, Ravens 17
Kevin Patra
Ravens 24, Buccaneers 21
Grant Gordon
Buccaneers 20, Ravens 17
Eric Edholm
Buccaneers 24, Ravens 21

SPORTING NEWS

Table inside Article
PUNDITPROJECTED WINNERCOMMENTARY
Vinnie Iyer
Ravens 20, Buccaneers 17 “The Ravens' defense has started to play better overall. They are running the ball effectively to support Lamar Jackson, whose production has dropped off of late. The Bucs' only advantage here is playing at home, given the way the once-reliable passing game and run defense has performed. Tom Brady is still looking for a get-well game, but Baltimore is the wrong opponent for that.”

CBS SPORTS

Table inside Article
PUNDITPROJECTED WINNERCOMMENTARY
Pete Prisco
Buccaneers 27, Ravens 19 “The Bucs are floundering after losing two straight. The offense is a mess. The Ravens have improved on defense, but their passing game is struggling a bit. This is a game where Tom Brady and the Bucs get it going. Look for some deep shots for big plays as the Bucs get the best of the Ravens.”
John Breech
Ravens 23, Buccaneers 20 “The Ravens have held a double-digit lead in every game they've played this season and if they get one against Tampa Bay, it's hard to see the Bucs making any sort of comeback considering how bad their offense has looked.”

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

Table inside Article
PUNDITPROJECTED WINNERCOMMENTARY
Albert Breer
Connor Orr
Gary Gramling
John Pluym
Mitch Goldich

Baltimore Positive

Table inside Article
PUNDITPROJECTED WINNERCOMMENTARY
Luke Jones
Buccaneers 20, Ravens 19 “This game is basically a coin flip for me, but I’ll lean slightly toward a desperate team with a recent championship pedigree playing at home on a short week. Tampa Bay pulls out a not-so-pretty 20-19 nail-biter.”

Related Content

news

Pundit Picks: Ravens Unanimous Picks to Beat Browns

Here's who the analysts are picking to win Sunday's Week 7 game at M&T Bank Stadium.

news

Pundit Picks: Ravens Near Unanimous Winners vs. Giants

See who the experts are picking to win Sunday's Week 6 game at MetLife Stadium.

news

Pundit Picks: Majority Pick Ravens to Beat Bengals

Here's who pundits believe will win Sunday's Week 5 game at M&T Bank Stadium.

news

Pundit Picks: Ravens Rare Underdogs at Home vs. Bills

The vast majority of pundits are picking the Bills to beat the Ravens in Week 4 at M&T Bank Stadium.

news

Pundit Picks: Analysts Expect Bounce Back vs. Patriots

All but four pundits picked the Ravens to score a road win in Week 3 over the Patriots.

news

Pundit Picks: Expect a Nailbiter in Ravens vs. Dolphins

Here's who the analysts are picking to win Sunday's home opener at M&T Bank Stadium.

news

Pundit Picks: One Analyst Picks Jets to Beat Ravens

Every pundit is picking the Ravens to beat the Jets in the Week 1 season opener.

news

Pundit Picks: Most Analysts See Ravens Beating Steelers

Pundits predict the Ravens will break their five-game losing streak against the Steelers in the regular-season finale.

news

Pundit Picks: Rams Are Overwhelming Favorite to Beat Ravens

See who the analysts are picking to win Sunday's Week 17 game between the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Rams.

news

Pundit Picks: Bengals Are Popular Pick in Huge AFC North Rematch

See who the experts are picking to win the Week 16 rematch between the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals.

news

Pundit Picks: Only One Person Takes Ravens Over Packers

See which NFL analyst took the Ravens to beat the Packers Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.

Find Tickets
Advertising