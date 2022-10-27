Pundit Picks: Ravens Favored to Win in Tampa Bay

BALTIMORE SUN
|Childs Walker
|Ravens 26, Buccaneers 20 “Can Tom Brady pick the Ravens apart with quick throws? Can the Ravens pound the Buccaneers with another run-first game plan? Neither team has reached peak form through the first seven weeks, but the Buccaneers have struggled against lesser competition and have lost twice at home. The Ravens will exploit Tampa Bay’s disadvantages on special teams and in the power game to grind out another narrow victory.”
|Jonas Shaffer
|Ravens 21, Buccaneers 20 “This matchup feels like a repeat of the Ravens’ Week 5 win over the Bengals. Tampa Bay has a better defense and more explosive passing attack than the Ravens, but will injuries leave them too weakened to stress the Ravens before the snap? If the Ravens can run the ball well and tackle well in space, they should have their first winning streak of the season.”
|Ryan McFadden
|Ravens 20, Buccaneers 16 “The Buccaneers have struggled, losing four of their last five games, including a 21-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers. At the same time, the Ravens haven’t played their best football and nearly blew another double-digit lead in Sunday’s win over the Browns. Thursday night will be another close game, but the Ravens’ ability to run the ball will prove to be the difference-maker.”
|C.J. Doon
|Ravens 27, Buccaneers 24 “These Buccaneers are a far cry from the outfit that won the Super Bowl two seasons ago. Coach Todd Bowles said they were in a “dark place” after an embarrassing loss to the Panthers, and now they have to regroup quickly against a Ravens team that could finally be rounding into form. With the Bucs already ruling out four starters and a few key reserves, the Ravens might actually be the healthier team for once. I don’t anticipate another subpar game from Lamar Jackson, especially in prime-time against Tom Brady. The Ravens earn a statement win.”
|Tim Schwartz
|Buccaneers 23, Ravens 19 “The Ravens could probably play the 1985 Bears to a 9-7 game or the 2008 Lions to a 21-20 contest. They play up and down to whatever opponent they face, and I expect more of the same on Thursday night. Tom Brady looks frustrated and, dare I say, old, but he always lives up to the moment, and with a national audience I suspect he’ll make enough plays. The 4-3 Ravens are due for a loss anyway to carry their win-one, lose-one theme of the season. Justin Tucker will make a lot of field goals as the Ravens won’t be able to get over their woes in the red zone, and Brady will do what he’s always done — find a way to win.”
The Athletic
|Jeff Zrebiec
|Buccaneers 20, Ravens 17 “It’s inconceivable that the Buccaneers can continue to play this poorly on both sides of the ball with all the talent they have, and that Brady will author another meh performance in front of a prime-time audience against what used to be one of his biggest rivals. Perhaps, I’m giving the Buccaneers too much credit and not taking into account that the Ravens have plenty to prove themselves. And Thursday night games tend to be low-scoring, sloppy and unpredictable to begin with. However, the bet here is that Brady makes the winning plays late and the Ravens’ failure to cash in on opportunities bites them again.”
NFL Network
|Adam Rank
|Buccaneers 19, Ravens 17
|Colleen Wolfe
|Buccaneers 21, Ravens 20
|Marcas Grant
|Ravens 21, Buccaneers 17
|Maurice Jones-Drew
|Ravens 26, Buccaneers 13
|Daniel Jeremiah
|Ravens 27, Buccaneers 20
|Nick Shook
|Ravens 24, Buccaneers 14
|Marc Sessler
|Buccaneers 18, Ravens 17
|Kevin Patra
|Ravens 24, Buccaneers 21
|Grant Gordon
|Buccaneers 20, Ravens 17
|Eric Edholm
|Buccaneers 24, Ravens 21
SPORTING NEWS
|Vinnie Iyer
|Ravens 20, Buccaneers 17 “The Ravens' defense has started to play better overall. They are running the ball effectively to support Lamar Jackson, whose production has dropped off of late. The Bucs' only advantage here is playing at home, given the way the once-reliable passing game and run defense has performed. Tom Brady is still looking for a get-well game, but Baltimore is the wrong opponent for that.”
CBS SPORTS
|Pete Prisco
|Buccaneers 27, Ravens 19 “The Bucs are floundering after losing two straight. The offense is a mess. The Ravens have improved on defense, but their passing game is struggling a bit. This is a game where Tom Brady and the Bucs get it going. Look for some deep shots for big plays as the Bucs get the best of the Ravens.”
|John Breech
|Ravens 23, Buccaneers 20 “The Ravens have held a double-digit lead in every game they've played this season and if they get one against Tampa Bay, it's hard to see the Bucs making any sort of comeback considering how bad their offense has looked.”
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
|Albert Breer
|Connor Orr
|Gary Gramling
|John Pluym
|Mitch Goldich
Baltimore Positive
|Luke Jones
|Buccaneers 20, Ravens 19 “This game is basically a coin flip for me, but I’ll lean slightly toward a desperate team with a recent championship pedigree playing at home on a short week. Tampa Bay pulls out a not-so-pretty 20-19 nail-biter.”