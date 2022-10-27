Pundit Picks: Ravens Favored to Win in Tampa Bay

Childs Walker Ravens 26, Buccaneers 20 “Can Tom Brady pick the Ravens apart with quick throws? Can the Ravens pound the Buccaneers with another run-first game plan? Neither team has reached peak form through the first seven weeks, but the Buccaneers have struggled against lesser competition and have lost twice at home. The Ravens will exploit Tampa Bay’s disadvantages on special teams and in the power game to grind out another narrow victory.”

Jonas Shaffer Ravens 21, Buccaneers 20 “This matchup feels like a repeat of the Ravens’ Week 5 win over the Bengals. Tampa Bay has a better defense and more explosive passing attack than the Ravens, but will injuries leave them too weakened to stress the Ravens before the snap? If the Ravens can run the ball well and tackle well in space, they should have their first winning streak of the season.”

Ryan McFadden Ravens 20, Buccaneers 16 “The Buccaneers have struggled, losing four of their last five games, including a 21-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers. At the same time, the Ravens haven’t played their best football and nearly blew another double-digit lead in Sunday’s win over the Browns. Thursday night will be another close game, but the Ravens’ ability to run the ball will prove to be the difference-maker.”

C.J. Doon Ravens 27, Buccaneers 24 “These Buccaneers are a far cry from the outfit that won the Super Bowl two seasons ago. Coach Todd Bowles said they were in a “dark place” after an embarrassing loss to the Panthers, and now they have to regroup quickly against a Ravens team that could finally be rounding into form. With the Bucs already ruling out four starters and a few key reserves, the Ravens might actually be the healthier team for once. I don’t anticipate another subpar game from Lamar Jackson, especially in prime-time against Tom Brady. The Ravens earn a statement win.”