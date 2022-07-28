Ravens Look to 'Build One Hell of a Wall' After O-Line Upgrades

Moses is an established nine-year veteran who hasn't missed a start over the past seven seasons. The Ravens rotated between Alejandro Villanueva, Patrick Mekari and Tyre Phillips at right tackle last season. At just 31 years old, Moses is still moving quite well and he's bringing a level of fun energy, as well as veteran perspective, to the offensive line.

"Everything looks great on paper, but things have to play in place," Moses said. "We have to get comfortable with the offense, we have to get comfortable with each other, learning each other. I've been a part of some great offensive lines in my career and really it's the camaraderie."

Then there's Linderbaum, the 25th-overall pick out of Iowa. The Ravens surprised some pundits by taking the smallest offensive lineman in this year's draft, but Baltimore is banking on Linderbaum's athleticism, toughness, and work ethic.

"I think every great lineman in NFL history – there's always certain traits that stick out," Zeitler said. "Whether it's their natural athleticism, their ability to run, just good football players. I think he has some of those talents.