50 Words or Less: Ravens Have What It Takes to Win it All

Baltimore is on its (late) bye in Week 13, and we have a good idea of what this team is all about.

The Ravens are 9-3 and atop the AFC but have the third-hardest schedule remaining with the Chiefs and others nipping at their heels in the race for the top seed, and the Steelers and Browns not far behind in the fight to be AFC North champion.

Here are my thoughts on the state of the team, all in 50 words or less:

As I watch games on TV this weekend, as I did after TNF two weeks ago, I suspect I'll feel like the Ravens are better than other teams. There's not a lot of, "Man, why can't we look like that?!" these days. The grass isn't greener on the other side.