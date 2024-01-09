Ravens' Plan for Bye Week: 'Stay Loose, Stay Focused'

Ronnie Stanley thinks there are lessons to be learned from 2019, when the Ravens had a first-round bye, then lost in the divisional round when they didn't play up to their standards.

"2019 gave us a lot of insight into the things we could've gotten better at, using this time to prepare," Stanley said. "Not be rigid about it, but be focused.

"I think that's been our mindset all season. Harbs (Head Coach John Harbaugh) has preaching about stay loose, stay focused. Trying to stay away from being rigid and uptight."

The Ravens have tweaked their schedule compared to what they did in 2019, but haven't made drastic changes. In 2019 during the bye, they practiced Tuesday, took Wednesday off, and practiced Thursday and Friday before taking the weekend off.

This week, the Ravens will practice from Wednesday through Saturday, including a practice at M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday. It will be like a traditional "game" week except a stadium practice and no game.

Defensive tackle Michael Pierce, who was with the team in 2019, agrees with Stanley that this current team is in a good headspace to approach the bye. Losing 28-12 to the Tennessee Titans in the divisional round after falling behind 14-0 in the second quarter is a loss that still doesn't sit well with Pierce.