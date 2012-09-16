Ravens Call Out Replacement Referees

Sep 16, 2012 at 12:45 PM
16_Referees_news.jpg


Several Ravens players expressed their displeasure with the replacement referees following Sunday's 24-23 loss in Philadelphia as controversial calls (and non-calls) played a major factor in the outcome of the game.

Linebacker Ray Lewis and quarterback Joe Flacco were especially vocal about their displeasure. Head Coach John Harbaugh talked about it too.

"They're going to hear this, week in and week out," Lewis said. "There are some serious calls the refs missed. That's just the way it is all around the league.

"For our league to be what it is, we have to correct that. These games are critical and guys are giving it everything they've got across the league. There are calls that if the regular refs were here, we know the right calls would be made."

A few calls in particular stuck out.

Wide receiver Jacoby Jones was flagged for offensive pass interference on the Ravens' second-to-last drive after he caught a touchdown pass that would have given Baltimore a 10-point lead.

Jones was pretty tame, saying that in the referees' eyes it was pass interference, but in his it wasn't. Flacco was more opinionated about the call.

"He didn't even throw a flag. He threw a blue beanbag and then put his hands in the air like 'pass interference.' I mean, come on," Flacco said.

"The NFL and everyone always talks about the integrity of the game and things like that, and I think this is right along those lines. Not to say that these guys are doing a bad job, but the fact that we don't have the normal guys out there is a little crazy."

Then there was a fumble that was overturned just before the Eagles' game-winning touchdown.

Eagles quarterback Michael Vick was hit by defensive tackle Haloti Ngata and the ball went forward. It was originally ruled a fumble, which the Ravens recovered, but after looking at the replay the officials said it was an incomplete forward pass.

"The ball was already coming out, the ball was shaky. He tried to push the ball, but you can't push the ball if the ball is fumbled," Lewis said, adding that you could watch the play 1,000 times and see the same result.

"How can you overturn that? Once again, I believe if the regular refs are here that call doesn't get overturned."

Then holding penalties throughout the game played a part in the Ravens' second-half offensive struggles. The Ravens receivers were constantly looking for flags in the second half with defenders draped all over them.

When they did get them, the penalties were determined to be illegal contact instead of pass interference, even if they occurred far down the field. Harbaugh called the game "chaotic." And yes, that applied to the officiating too, he said.

"They played a lot of man coverage and they were keeping our guys on the line of scrimmage and beyond pretty well," Harbaugh said.

"The challenge for us right now is figuring out what constitutes what. What constitutes illegal contact? What constitutes pass interference? Really, I'm not sure on that."

The referees are on players' minds during games.

Lewis said there are conversations on the sideline about how the "real refs" would make the right call. Jones and tight end Dennis Pitta said players are adapting their game as more holding is being allowed in the game.

There were a couple other oddities as well. The referees mistakenly granted two two-minute warnings. They went to break too early at first.

They also mistakenly took an extra timeout away from Baltimore after a failed second-half challenge, saying the Ravens had one timeout left when they actually had two. They corrected the mistake just before the Ravens' final drive.

"We're not directly attacking them. But we are saying we need the guys that do their regular job. The time is now," Lewis said.

"If they want the league to have the same reputation that they've always had, then address the problem. Get the referees in here, let the games play themselves out. We already have controversy enough with the regular refs."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Mark Andrews, Gus Edwards Sidelined to Start Week

Four key Ravens offensive players are sidelined on Thursday, along with two defensive veterans.

news

Gameday Threads: Ravens Break Out Super Bowl Throwback for New Orleans

The Ravens will wear their white jerseys and black pants on Monday Night Football against the Saints.

news

Roquan Smith Feels He Can Help Ravens 'Win the Big Game'

New Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith said he was shocked to be traded, but happy to land in Baltimore.

news

Mailbag: When Will the Ravens Invest at Wide Receiver?

Will Roquan Smith have a large role immediately? Can the Ravens sign Smith long-term? Will DeSean Jackson make his debut on Monday night?

news

Ravens Activate Tyus Bowser, David Ojabo to 53-Man Roster

The Ravens could have two more outside linebackers playing on Monday Night Football.

news

Ravens Eye View: What Roquan Smith Brings to Ravens

Linebacker Roquan Smith shows tremendous instincts, a knack for getting around and through blocks, and strong blitzing ability.

news

Official: Ravens Trade for Top Tackler Roquan Smith

The Ravens traded LB A.J. Klein and reported second- and fifth-round picks for the league's top tackler this season.

news

Rashod Bateman to Miss a Few Weeks With Foot Injury

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman reaggravated his foot injury. DeSean Jackson looks ready to go.

news

Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 8

With the Ravens having the weekend off after Thursday Night Football, here's who fans should be rooting for in Week 8.

news

Ravens Eye View: Week 8 vs. Buccaneers

The Ravens feasted in the running game with center Tyler Linderbaum leading the way. Odafe Oweh flashed in the run game and the Ravens secondary made Tom Brady think twice.

news

Ravens Snap Counts & Grades, Week 8 vs. Buccaneers

Rookie tight end Isaiah Likely got great grades from PFF. The Ravens utilized Kenyan Drake early and often. Broderick Washington stepped up for Calais Campbell.

news

The Breakdown: Five Thoughts on Ravens' Win in Tampa Bay

The Ravens needed a win like this. Halftime "adjustments" got the win. More answers stepped up with Mark Andrews and Rashod Bateman out.

FIND TICKETS
Find Tickets
Advertising