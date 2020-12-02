Ravens Call Up 10 Practice Squad COVID-19 Replacements to Face Steelers

Dec 02, 2020 at 02:09 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

120220-Huntley-Culkin

With 17 players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list unavailable for Wednesday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Ravens have called up 10 players from the practice squad.

The Ravens' COVID-19 replacements are as follows:

  • TE Sean Culkin
  • TE Eric Tomlinson
  • TE Luke Willson
  • LB Aaron Adeoye
  • DL Aaron Crawford
  • OLB Chauncey Rivers
  • QB Tyler Huntley
  • LS Nick Moore
  • OG R.J. Prince
  • RB Ty'Son Williams

With Mark Andrews (Reserve/COVID-19) and Nick Boyle (season-ending knee injury) out of action, the Ravens had no tight ends on the 53-man roster. Willson made his Ravens debut last week against the Tennessee Titans, but Culkin and Tomlinson have not seen game action this season.

Huntley, an undrafted free agent, becomes available as a backup quarterback with Lamar Jackson (Reserve/COVID 19) missing his first game of the season. Robert Griffin III will make his first start in 2020, with backup quarterback Trace McSorley also available.

Crawford, Rivers and Adeoye provide depth to a depleted defensive front that is missing Brandon Williams (ankle), along with defensive end Calais Campbell, defensive tackle Justin Madubuike, defensive end Jihad Ward, and outside linebackers Matthew Judon and Pernell McPhee, who are on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Prince adds depth to an offensive line also shorthanded without Patrick Mekari and Matt Skura, who are both on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Either Mekari or Skura has started every game at center this season.

Four players listed as questionable for the Ravens are active – cornerback Jimmy Smith (ankle/back), offensive linemen Tyre Phillips (knee) and D.J. Fluker (back spasms) and defensive lineman Derek Wolfe (illness). Defensive tackle Brandon Williams (knee) and offensive tackle Jake Rodgers are the only Baltimore inactives.

Phillips has missed the past three games and could return as the starting right guard. Fluker has started the past two games at right tackle, but the Ravens will have to shuffle their offensive line again.

Offensive lineman Trystan Colon-Castillo is active and could make his first start of the season at center. The Ravens may opt to move left guard Bradley Bozeman to center. Ben Powers is available to start at either guard spot and rookie Ben Bredeson is also active and could make his first start of the season at guard.

The Steelers suffered a significant loss Wednesday when eight-time Pro Bowl center Maurkice Pouncey was added to the Reserve/COVID-19 list. J.C. Hassenauer is expected to start in place of Pouncey, who is the linchpin of Pittsburgh's offensive line. Pouncey joins starting running back James Conner, starting defensive end Stephon Tuitt and reserve offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins on the Steelers Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Pittsburgh elevated running back Wendall Smallwood and offensive lineman Anthony Coyle to the gameday roster as COVID-19 replacements. Cornerback Joe Haden (knee) is active, while inactive for the Steelers are quarterback Josh Dobbs, safety Antoine Brooks, running back Jaylen Samuels, linebacker Jayrone Elliott and tight end Kevin Rader.

