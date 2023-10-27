Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Cardinals

Oct 27, 2023 at 01:32 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

102723gp

Basics

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. Sunday, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.

TV: WJZ Channel 13 (Baltimore), WUSA Channel 9 (Washington) and more. CBS crew Chris Lewis (play-by-play), Ross Tucker (analyst), Justin Walters (sideline)

Radio: WBAL 1090 AM & 98 Rock 97.9 FM, Sirius FM Chs. 158 or 384. Ravens crew Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)

History

The Ravens lead the all-time series, 5-2. They last met in 2019 when the Ravens won, 23-17, at M&T Bank Stadium. Lamar Jackson (272 yards passing, 120 yards rushing) dominated, becoming the first player in league history to throw for at least 250 yards and rush for at least 120 yards in the same game. With Jackson as its starter, Baltimore is 16-1 against the NFC.

Stakes

Baltimore (5-2) has a chance to win three straight games for the first time this season. A victory would keep the Ravens in first place in the tight AFC North division. The Cardinals (1-6) have lost four straight games and are looking for positive momentum under first-year Head Coach Jonathan Gannon. 

Key Storylines

Can Baltimore shut down Marquise "Hollywood" Brown?

The Ravens will see a familiar face in Brown, the former Baltimore first-round draft pick who leads the Cardinals in receptions (32), receiving yards (383) and touchdown catches (3). Brown has top-end speed and knows the tendencies of some of Baltimore's corners who will defend him like such as Marlon Humphrey and Brandon Stephens. Brown should be highly motivated for this game and the Cardinals will likely need some big plays from him to pull off an upset. Keeping Brown in check will be a top priority for Baltimore's defense.

Will the Ravens keep rolling offensively?

The 38-point outburst in Week 7 against Detroit was Baltimore's best offensive showing of the season. The Ravens scored touchdowns on their first four possessions and moved the ball almost at will against one of the NFL's top defensive units. That performance was impressive, but the Ravens still don't believe they've reached their ceiling in Todd Monken's first season as offensive coordinator. Another strong showing against the Cardinals would provide more evidence that Baltimore's offense can become one of the NFL's best before the season ends.

Can the Ravens avoid the perils of a potential trap game?

The Ravens take pride in not overlooking any opponent. Their focus will be tested on this trip out West, coming off a convincing win in Week 7. The Cardinals have the potential to pull off an upset as they proved in Week 3, when they knocked off the Cowboys. Despite Arizona's 1-6 record, the Ravens can't take for granted that anything less than their A-game will be enough to win.

5 Matchups to Watch vs. Cardinals

The Ravens' cornerbacks vs. former Ravens WR Marquise Brown is the game's best matchup.

Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

CB Marlon Humphrey vs. WR Marquise Brown This is the best matchup in the game. Brown was the Ravens' top wide receiver for three years before being traded to Arizona. Now he's clearly their best perimeter weapon, leading them in receptions, yards, and touchdowns. The Ravens know Brown's arsenal well, but can they stop it? Baltimore will look to keep a lid on any big plays from the speedster.
1 / 5

CB Marlon Humphrey vs. WR Marquise Brown

This is the best matchup in the game. Brown was the Ravens' top wide receiver for three years before being traded to Arizona. Now he's clearly their best perimeter weapon, leading them in receptions, yards, and touchdowns. The Ravens know Brown's arsenal well, but can they stop it? Baltimore will look to keep a lid on any big plays from the speedster.

Kyusung Gong / Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos / AP Photo
TE Mark Andrews vs. S Budda Baker Andrews is going back home to play in Arizona for the first time since high school. He's been hot lately as he's gotten healthier. Baker is playing in his second game off injured reserve and remains one of the game's better safeties. Andrews has the size advantage over the 5-foot-10 Baker, but he's still a physical player.
2 / 5

TE Mark Andrews vs. S Budda Baker

Andrews is going back home to play in Arizona for the first time since high school. He's been hot lately as he's gotten healthier. Baker is playing in his second game off injured reserve and remains one of the game's better safeties. Andrews has the size advantage over the 5-foot-10 Baker, but he's still a physical player.

Shawn Hubbard / Michael Owens/Baltimore Ravens Photos / AP Photo
LB Patrick Queen vs. QB Joshua Dobbs/Kyler Murray It's unknown whether Murray will make his 2023 debut after last year's major knee injury. Either way, Murray and Dobbs are quarterbacks who can run. Queen will have his antennae up to make sure neither beats the Ravens with his legs.
3 / 5

LB Patrick Queen vs. QB Joshua Dobbs/Kyler Murray

It's unknown whether Murray will make his 2023 debut after last year's major knee injury. Either way, Murray and Dobbs are quarterbacks who can run. Queen will have his antennae up to make sure neither beats the Ravens with his legs.

Terrance Williams / John Froschauer
OLB Jadeveon Clowney vs. RT Paris Johnson Jr. Clowney is a seasoned veteran having a career year. Johnson is a first-round pick thrown into the starting lineup who has had some rookie struggles. According to Pro Football Focus, Johnson has given up two sacks and a team-high 11 quarterback pressures.
4 / 5

OLB Jadeveon Clowney vs. RT Paris Johnson Jr.

Clowney is a seasoned veteran having a career year. Johnson is a first-round pick thrown into the starting lineup who has had some rookie struggles. According to Pro Football Focus, Johnson has given up two sacks and a team-high 11 quarterback pressures.

Ryan Sun / Shawn Hubbard/AP Photo / Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB Gus Edwards vs. LB Kyzir White The Ravens will look to get their ground game going against a defense that ranks No. 28 in the NFL against the run. White is a big-bodied linebacker who is tied for No. 17 in the NFL in tackles (60). Edwards is coming off a big game last week against the Lions.
5 / 5

RB Gus Edwards vs. LB Kyzir White

The Ravens will look to get their ground game going against a defense that ranks No. 28 in the NFL against the run. White is a big-bodied linebacker who is tied for No. 17 in the NFL in tackles (60). Edwards is coming off a big game last week against the Lions.

Ryan Kang / Shawn Hubbard/AP Photo / Baltimore Ravens Photos
Players to Watch

QB Lamar Jackson

Named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance against the Lions, Jackson has been playing with supreme confidence and awareness. Jackson has a 16-1 career record as a starter against NFC opponents, and the Cardinals will have difficulty stopping that dominance unless they can get Baltimore's franchise quarterback out of his rhythm.

TE Mark Andrews

The Arizona native will be playing his first game back home since he entered the NFL. Coming off a two-touchdown performance in Week 7, Andrews would love to put on a show with family and friends watching.

CB Marlon Humphrey

The Ravens' top cornerback loves a challenge, and he'll have one when he defends Brown. Humphrey knows Brown, but Brown also knows Humphrey. They'll still be friends after the game, but Humphrey will do everything in his power to keep "Hollywood" from putting on a show.

