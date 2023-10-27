Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Cardinals

Basics

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. Sunday, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.

TV: WJZ Channel 13 (Baltimore), WUSA Channel 9 (Washington) and more. CBS crew Chris Lewis (play-by-play), Ross Tucker (analyst), Justin Walters (sideline)

Radio: WBAL 1090 AM & 98 Rock 97.9 FM, Sirius FM Chs. 158 or 384. Ravens crew Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)

History

The Ravens lead the all-time series, 5-2. They last met in 2019 when the Ravens won, 23-17, at M&T Bank Stadium. Lamar Jackson (272 yards passing, 120 yards rushing) dominated, becoming the first player in league history to throw for at least 250 yards and rush for at least 120 yards in the same game. With Jackson as its starter, Baltimore is 16-1 against the NFC.

Stakes

Baltimore (5-2) has a chance to win three straight games for the first time this season. A victory would keep the Ravens in first place in the tight AFC North division. The Cardinals (1-6) have lost four straight games and are looking for positive momentum under first-year Head Coach Jonathan Gannon.

Key Storylines

Can Baltimore shut down Marquise "Hollywood" Brown?

The Ravens will see a familiar face in Brown, the former Baltimore first-round draft pick who leads the Cardinals in receptions (32), receiving yards (383) and touchdown catches (3). Brown has top-end speed and knows the tendencies of some of Baltimore's corners who will defend him like such as Marlon Humphrey and Brandon Stephens. Brown should be highly motivated for this game and the Cardinals will likely need some big plays from him to pull off an upset. Keeping Brown in check will be a top priority for Baltimore's defense.

Will the Ravens keep rolling offensively?

The 38-point outburst in Week 7 against Detroit was Baltimore's best offensive showing of the season. The Ravens scored touchdowns on their first four possessions and moved the ball almost at will against one of the NFL's top defensive units. That performance was impressive, but the Ravens still don't believe they've reached their ceiling in Todd Monken's first season as offensive coordinator. Another strong showing against the Cardinals would provide more evidence that Baltimore's offense can become one of the NFL's best before the season ends.

Can the Ravens avoid the perils of a potential trap game?