How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens at Cardinals

The Ravens are heading west for the first time this season in a matchup against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday at 4:25 p.m. at State Farm Stadium.
Here's how you can watch, listen, and live stream the game:
Watch on TV
- Local TV: WJZ Ch. 13 (Baltimore)
- National TV: CBS, Paramount+
- Announcers: Chris Lewis (play-by-play), Ross Tucker (analyst), Justin Walters (sideline
- Check 506sports.com for live coverage maps (in green).
Stream
- The game will be live streamed on both our website and app for in-market fans.
- Watch live out-of-market games on NFL Sunday Ticket via YouTube.
- Watch live out-of-market games on your phone or tablet with NFL+. Start your 7-day free trial today!
Listen Live
- Local radio: WBAL 1090 AM / 98Rock (97.9 FM) & Sirius XM Chs. 158 or 384
- Live radio stream: BaltimoreRavens.com (desktop or in-market mobile users) and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
- Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)
- National radio: ESPN Radio
- Announcers: Steve Levy (play-by-play), Mike Tannenbaum (analyst)
- Spanish radio: TICO Sports (WLZL EL ZOL 107.9 FM), BaltimoreRavens.com and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
- Announcers: David Andrade (play-by-play), Allen Gutierrez (analyst)
- NFL+ – Listen to the live home or away radio broadcast for every NFL game on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial.