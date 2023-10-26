Presented by

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens at Cardinals

Oct 26, 2023
The Ravens are heading west for the first time this season in a matchup against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday at 4:25 p.m. at State Farm Stadium.

Here's how you can watch, listen, and live stream the game:

Watch on TV

  • Local TV: WJZ Ch. 13 (Baltimore)
  • National TV: CBS, Paramount+
  • Announcers: Chris Lewis (play-by-play), Ross Tucker (analyst), Justin Walters (sideline
  • Check 506sports.com for live coverage maps (in green).
week8map

Stream

Listen Live

  • Local radio: WBAL 1090 AM / 98Rock (97.9 FM) & Sirius XM Chs. 158 or 384
  • Live radio stream: BaltimoreRavens.com (desktop or in-market mobile users) and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
  • Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)
  • National radio: ESPN Radio
  • Announcers: Steve Levy (play-by-play), Mike Tannenbaum (analyst)
  • Spanish radio: TICO Sports (WLZL EL ZOL 107.9 FM), BaltimoreRavens.com and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
  • Announcers: David Andrade (play-by-play), Allen Gutierrez (analyst)
  • NFL+ – Listen to the live home or away radio broadcast for every NFL game on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial.

