Ravens Celebrate U.S. Military This Thursday (7/31)

Jul 29, 2008 at 07:50 AM

MEDIA ADVISORY

For Immediate Release

The Baltimore Ravens Celebrate Military Appreciation Day

The Baltimore Ravens will honor members of the U.S. Military this Thursday (7/31) at training camp held at McDaniel College in Westminster, Md. As a thank you to our hardworking servicemen and women, the first 150 military members in uniform who arrive will have reserved bleacher seating. Additional unreserved seating will also be available.

Military members who are in attendance will have the opportunity to experience the RAVENSTOWN fan area and watch the Ravens' afternoon practice. A special thank you souvenir, provided by M&T Bank, will be distributed. The Ravens appreciate the U.S. Military and look forward to celebrating the efforts and commitment demonstrated by those protecting our freedom.

WHO: U.S. Military Members

WHAT: Ravens Military Appreciation Day

WHERE: Ravens Training Camp

McDaniel College

Westminster, MD 21158

WHEN: Thursday, July 31, 2008

1:45 p.m. RAVENSTOWN fan area opens

2:45 p.m. Practice begins

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Press Release: Sportradar Signs Agreement With Ravens for Sports Betting

Sportradar will support the Ravens' and Jets' efforts in maximizing sponsor performance and unlocking new opportunities for their partners in the rapidly growing legal sports betting category.
news

Ravens Name BetMGM As First Official Gaming Partner

The multi-year agreement will feature BetMGM in-stadium signage, fan promotions and sponsored presence on Ravens digital channels.
news

Press Release: 2022 Navy-Notre Dame Game at M&T Bank Stadium

news

Press Release: Baltimore Ravens 2021 Schedule

Here is the Ravens' 2021 regular-season schedule.
news

Press Release: 2021 Touchdown for Teachers

news

Press Release: Ravens Sign T Alejandro Villanueva

news

Press Release: Ravens-Chiefs Trade

news

Press Release: Ravens Foundation Now Accepting Applications for PLAY 60 Grant

news

Press Release: Leidos Teams Up with Baltimore Ravens to Support Addiction Recovery 

news

Press Release: Ravens Agree to Terms with WR Sammy Watkins

news

Press Release: Ravens Ongoing Support of Maryland Food Bank

The Ravens and MFB work together to fight food insecurity
news

Press Release: Ravens Youth Football Grant Open

Advertising