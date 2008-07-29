Ravens Celebrate U.S. Military This Thursday (7/31)

The Baltimore Ravens will honor members of the U.S. Military this Thursday (7/31) at training camp held at McDaniel College in Westminster, Md. As a thank you to our hardworking servicemen and women, the first 150 military members in uniform who arrive will have reserved bleacher seating. Additional unreserved seating will also be available.

Military members who are in attendance will have the opportunity to experience the RAVENSTOWN fan area and watch the Ravens' afternoon practice. A special thank you souvenir, provided by M&T Bank, will be distributed. The Ravens appreciate the U.S. Military and look forward to celebrating the efforts and commitment demonstrated by those protecting our freedom.