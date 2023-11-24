Pundit Picks: Two Pundits Pick Chargers to Beat Ravens

ESPN
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Matt Bowen
|Mike Clay
|Jeremy Fowler
|Dan Graziano
|Eric Moody
|Jason Reid
|Lindsey Thiry
|Seth Wickersham
BALTIMORE SUN
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Childs Walker
|Ravens 34, Chargers 24 “The Chargers will always be dangerous with Justin Herbert at quarterback and Keenan Allen catching his passes. They scored 34 in a loss to the Dolphins and 38 in a loss to the Lions. Their leaky defense, on the other hand, is not equipped to deal with Lamar Jackson. The Ravens aren’t the team you want to see when your season is coming apart.”
|Brian Wacker
|Ravens 29, Chargers 17 “The Ravens and Chargers share a dubious distinction: Both teams have blown three fourth-quarter leads this season, tied for the most in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills and Green Bay Packers. That’s about where the similarities end. Though the Chargers have their own dynamic quarterback in Justin Herbert and an offense that can score, they also have one of the league’s worst defenses. And now they’re without star edge rusher Joey Bosa. Baltimore being without tight end Mark Andrews will slow the offense some, but between the thunder and lightning of Gus Edwards and Keaton Mitchell and a passing game that is starting to hit its stride, the Ravens show up big in prime time again.”
|C.J. Doon
|Ravens 31, Chargers 13 “I don’t understand why oddsmakers expect this one to be close. On paper, the Chargers are as talented as any team in the NFL, but they routinely come up short in big games. Even if Justin Herbert can attack the Ravens’ secondary, his defense will probably let him down. Plus, he endured one of the worst starts of his career in a 34-6 loss in Baltimore in 2021. Ravens rookie Zay Flowers will rub some salt in the wound with a long touchdown catch one week after Quentin Johnston, drafted one spot ahead of Flowers, dropped a potential game-winning score.”
|Tim Schwartz
|Ravens 41, Chargers 28 “This is a good matchup for the Ravens. The Chargers are on the verge of a meltdown (if they’re not already melting down) and coach Brandon Staley’s seat is as hot as anyone’s. Justin Herbert is a great quarterback who has not learned how to win. He’ll pad the stats, but his team won’t threaten to beat Baltimore. Lamar Jackson has found his groove and shouldn’t have any problem moving the ball against Los Angeles, though it still has Khalil Mack and his 11 sacks (though six of those came in one game). Look for Keaton Mitchell to exceed 100 yards in this one.”
USA TODAY
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Jarrett Bell
|Ravens 30, Chargers 24
|Chris Bumbaca
|Ravens 28, Chargers 23
|Nate Davis
|Ravens 33, Chargers 24
|Safid Deen
|Ravens 24, Chargers 20
|Tyler Dragon
|Ravens 30, Chargers 23
|Victoria Hernandez
|Ravens 28, Chargers 23
|Mike Middlehurst-Schwartz
|Ravens 34, Chargers 21
|Lorenzo Reyes
|Ravens 29, Chargers 23
NFL.com
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Ali Bhanpuri
|Ravens 24, Chargers 18
|Brooke Cerosimo
|Ravens 28, Chargers 24
|Dan Parr
|Ravens 29, Chargers 24 “It's never a good thing when a team is badly in need of a win to stay in the playoff picture and one of the leading MVP contenders is standing in the way. On top of that, the Chargers need a plan to slow down Lamar Jackson without their best defensive player. The Ravens have found a way to self-destruct at times this season, but they seem like amateurs in that category compared to the Bolts. Los Angeles has never lost three consecutive games in one regular season since Brandon Staley was hired in 2021. I expect that to change on Sunday night.”
|Gennaro Filice
|Ravens 30, Chargers 23
|Tom Blair
|Ravens 28, Chargers 21
NFL NETWORK
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Adam Rank
|Ravens 27, Chargers 17
|Colleen Wolfe
|Ravens 28, Chargers 21
|Marcas Grant
|Ravens 23, Chargers 21
|Maurice Jones-Drew
|Ravens 27, Chargers 16
|GPG
|Ravens 30, Chargers 20
|Nick Shook
|Ravens 33, Chargers 17
|Marc Sessler
|Chargers 31, Ravens 22
|Kevin Patra
|Ravens 30, Chargers 20
|Grant Gordon
|Ravens 25, Chargers 24
|Eric Edholm
|Ravens 27, Chargers 20
SPORTING NEWS
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Vinnie Iyer
|Ravens 27, Chargers 24 “The Ravens are rolling with another AFC North title in sight with their competition fading because of injury and attrition. Lamar Jackson has struggled with the Chargers in the past and their passing inconsistency can keep them from pulling away. The Chargers' defense will play a little more inspired at home with Brandon Staley on the hottest of seats. Justin Herbert also can keep his team in the game with the AFC wild-card hopes on the line.”
CBS SPORTS
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Pete Prisco
|Ravens 30, Chargers 23 “The Chargers are having major issues right now and face one of the best teams in the league in this one. The Ravens offense will miss tight end Mark Andrews, but the Chargers defense is perfect for any team throwing the football. The Ravens will win it with a big game from Lamar Jackson.”
|John Breech
|Ravens 31, Chargers 24
|Will Brinson
|Jared Dubin
|Ryan Wilson
|Tyler Sullivan
|Jamey Eisenberg
PRO FOOTBALL TALK
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Mike Florio
|Ravens 24, Chargers 17 “The Ravens are currently the No. 1 seed in the AFC [and] they’re not going to loosen their grip on that.”
|Chris Simms
|Ravens 34, Chargers 20 “The Chargers defense has no chance against this Ravens offense. Zero. They’re going to get steamrolled.”
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Albert Breer
|Mitch Goldich
|Claire Kuwana
|Gilberto Manzano
|Connor Orr
|John Pluym
|Matt Verderame