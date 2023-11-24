Pundit Picks: Two Pundits Pick Chargers to Beat Ravens

Nov 24, 2023 at 09:53 AM
Kevin-Eck
Kevin Eck

Writer

ESPN

PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Matt Bowen
Mike Clay
Jeremy Fowler
Dan Graziano
Eric Moody
Jason Reid
Lindsey Thiry
Seth Wickersham

BALTIMORE SUN

PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Childs Walker
Ravens 34, Chargers 24 “The Chargers will always be dangerous with Justin Herbert at quarterback and Keenan Allen catching his passes. They scored 34 in a loss to the Dolphins and 38 in a loss to the Lions. Their leaky defense, on the other hand, is not equipped to deal with Lamar Jackson. The Ravens aren’t the team you want to see when your season is coming apart.”
Brian Wacker
Ravens 29, Chargers 17 “The Ravens and Chargers share a dubious distinction: Both teams have blown three fourth-quarter leads this season, tied for the most in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills and Green Bay Packers. That’s about where the similarities end. Though the Chargers have their own dynamic quarterback in Justin Herbert and an offense that can score, they also have one of the league’s worst defenses. And now they’re without star edge rusher Joey Bosa. Baltimore being without tight end Mark Andrews will slow the offense some, but between the thunder and lightning of Gus Edwards and Keaton Mitchell and a passing game that is starting to hit its stride, the Ravens show up big in prime time again.”
C.J. Doon
Ravens 31, Chargers 13 “I don’t understand why oddsmakers expect this one to be close. On paper, the Chargers are as talented as any team in the NFL, but they routinely come up short in big games. Even if Justin Herbert can attack the Ravens’ secondary, his defense will probably let him down. Plus, he endured one of the worst starts of his career in a 34-6 loss in Baltimore in 2021. Ravens rookie Zay Flowers will rub some salt in the wound with a long touchdown catch one week after Quentin Johnston, drafted one spot ahead of Flowers, dropped a potential game-winning score.”
Tim Schwartz
Ravens 41, Chargers 28 “This is a good matchup for the Ravens. The Chargers are on the verge of a meltdown (if they’re not already melting down) and coach Brandon Staley’s seat is as hot as anyone’s. Justin Herbert is a great quarterback who has not learned how to win. He’ll pad the stats, but his team won’t threaten to beat Baltimore. Lamar Jackson has found his groove and shouldn’t have any problem moving the ball against Los Angeles, though it still has Khalil Mack and his 11 sacks (though six of those came in one game). Look for Keaton Mitchell to exceed 100 yards in this one.”

USA TODAY

PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Jarrett Bell
Ravens 30, Chargers 24
Chris Bumbaca
Ravens 28, Chargers 23
Nate Davis
Ravens 33, Chargers 24
Safid Deen
Ravens 24, Chargers 20
Tyler Dragon
Ravens 30, Chargers 23
Victoria Hernandez
Ravens 28, Chargers 23
Mike Middlehurst-Schwartz
Ravens 34, Chargers 21
Lorenzo Reyes
Ravens 29, Chargers 23

NFL.com

PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Ali Bhanpuri
Ravens 24, Chargers 18
Brooke Cerosimo
Ravens 28, Chargers 24
Dan Parr
Ravens 29, Chargers 24 “It's never a good thing when a team is badly in need of a win to stay in the playoff picture and one of the leading MVP contenders is standing in the way. On top of that, the Chargers need a plan to slow down Lamar Jackson without their best defensive player. The Ravens have found a way to self-destruct at times this season, but they seem like amateurs in that category compared to the Bolts. Los Angeles has never lost three consecutive games in one regular season since Brandon Staley was hired in 2021. I expect that to change on Sunday night.”
Gennaro Filice
Ravens 30, Chargers 23
Tom Blair
Ravens 28, Chargers 21

NFL NETWORK

Pundit Projected Winner Commentary
Adam Rank
Ravens 27, Chargers 17
Colleen Wolfe
Ravens 28, Chargers 21
Marcas Grant
Ravens 23, Chargers 21
Maurice Jones-Drew
Ravens 27, Chargers 16
GPG
Ravens 30, Chargers 20
Nick Shook
Ravens 33, Chargers 17
Marc Sessler
Chargers 31, Ravens 22
Kevin Patra
Ravens 30, Chargers 20
Grant Gordon
Ravens 25, Chargers 24
Eric Edholm
Ravens 27, Chargers 20

SPORTING NEWS

PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Vinnie Iyer
Ravens 27, Chargers 24 “The Ravens are rolling with another AFC North title in sight with their competition fading because of injury and attrition. Lamar Jackson has struggled with the Chargers in the past and their passing inconsistency can keep them from pulling away. The Chargers' defense will play a little more inspired at home with Brandon Staley on the hottest of seats. Justin Herbert also can keep his team in the game with the AFC wild-card hopes on the line.”

CBS SPORTS

PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Pete Prisco
Ravens 30, Chargers 23 “The Chargers are having major issues right now and face one of the best teams in the league in this one. The Ravens offense will miss tight end Mark Andrews, but the Chargers defense is perfect for any team throwing the football. The Ravens will win it with a big game from Lamar Jackson.”
John Breech
Ravens 31, Chargers 24
PRO FOOTBALL TALK

PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Mike Florio
Ravens 24, Chargers 17 “The Ravens are currently the No. 1 seed in the AFC [and] they’re not going to loosen their grip on that.”
Chris Simms
Ravens 34, Chargers 20 “The Chargers defense has no chance against this Ravens offense. Zero. They’re going to get steamrolled.”

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Albert Breer
