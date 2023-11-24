Pundit Picks: Two Pundits Pick Chargers to Beat Ravens

Childs Walker Ravens 34, Chargers 24 “The Chargers will always be dangerous with Justin Herbert at quarterback and Keenan Allen catching his passes. They scored 34 in a loss to the Dolphins and 38 in a loss to the Lions. Their leaky defense, on the other hand, is not equipped to deal with Lamar Jackson. The Ravens aren’t the team you want to see when your season is coming apart.”

Brian Wacker Ravens 29, Chargers 17 “The Ravens and Chargers share a dubious distinction: Both teams have blown three fourth-quarter leads this season, tied for the most in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills and Green Bay Packers. That’s about where the similarities end. Though the Chargers have their own dynamic quarterback in Justin Herbert and an offense that can score, they also have one of the league’s worst defenses. And now they’re without star edge rusher Joey Bosa. Baltimore being without tight end Mark Andrews will slow the offense some, but between the thunder and lightning of Gus Edwards and Keaton Mitchell and a passing game that is starting to hit its stride, the Ravens show up big in prime time again.”

C.J. Doon Ravens 31, Chargers 13 “I don’t understand why oddsmakers expect this one to be close. On paper, the Chargers are as talented as any team in the NFL, but they routinely come up short in big games. Even if Justin Herbert can attack the Ravens’ secondary, his defense will probably let him down. Plus, he endured one of the worst starts of his career in a 34-6 loss in Baltimore in 2021. Ravens rookie Zay Flowers will rub some salt in the wound with a long touchdown catch one week after Quentin Johnston, drafted one spot ahead of Flowers, dropped a potential game-winning score.”