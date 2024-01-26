Late for Work: Predictions for Ravens-Chiefs AFC Championship

The game features the marquee matchup of two-time MVP Patrick Mahomes against Lamar Jackson, who is expected to win his second MVP this season. Mahomes has led Kansas City to six consecutive AFC Championship Games, but this will be the first one not played at Arrowhead Stadium.

The contest also has the top two scoring defenses — the Ravens allowed 16.5 points per game in the regular season, while the Chiefs allowed 17.3.

Here's what pundits are saying about the game:

The Chiefs' championship game experience will not be enough to beat the Ravens.

The Baltimore Banner's Jonas Shaffer: "The Chiefs' biggest advantage in this matchup — maybe their only clear advantage — is that they've been here, done that. Patrick Mahomes is 13-3 in the playoffs. He hasn't thrown an interception in five straight postseason games. He's backed up by a defense with Super Bowl-winning veterans and championship-level execution. But confidence can take a team only so far. These Ravens are two wins from celebrating a championship season that could be remembered as one of the most impressive in recent NFL history. Kansas City has faced daunting postseason tests before in this golden era, but never in a road conference championship game. Sunday's game should be competitive; blowing out the Chiefs is nearly impossible. But the Ravens' advantages are clear. They can run the ball on offense, limit big plays on defense and fluster Kansas City before the snap with a wall of sound. That should be enough to send Lamar Jackson, Roquan Smith and a special Ravens team to the Super Bowl."

**USA Today’s Tyler Dragon:** "The Chiefs have advanced to six straight AFC championship games and have won two of the last four Super Bowls. But Lamar Jackson and the Ravens have a squad talented enough to topple Kansas City's budding dynasty. Jackson's playmaking and uncanny ability to beat teams with his arm and legs are going to cause the Chiefs defense a lot of problems. Plus, the Ravens are the best defense that Patrick Mahomes faced all year. Enjoy this AFC title bout. Mahomes and Jackson are the two best quarterbacks in the NFL."

The Ravens win a close one.

**ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt:** "The fear for Kansas City must be that after facing Miami and Buffalo, whose defense were absolutely devastated by injury, they face a Baltimore team that has the best defense in the NFL and looked the part last week in suffocating Houston. Kansas City doesn't get blown out with Patrick Mahomes at QB — just doesn't happen. So, while I believe the Ravens win, I think it is close."

The Ravens win convincingly.

The Baltimore Banner's Chris Korman: "I'm going to do it. I'm going to do the dumb thing. I'm going to tell you that a team quarterbacked by Patrick Mahomes and coached by Andy Reid with a defense coordinated by Steve Spagnuolo is not going to offer the Ravens much trouble. This is dumb and bad. I am not making a wise decision. But, having watched the Chiefs a bit and the Ravens a lot, I can't see this going any other way. I'm not sure I completely understand how this Ravens team is as good as it is — best guess: John Harbaugh is a masterful leader who hires and empowers smart people, Lamar Jackson is uniquely unstoppable and Mike Macdonald has stayed ahead of every play caller — but they've given us very little reason to doubt them. It feels like this team should be undefeated. It feels, honestly, jarring. The NFL has so much parity, and yet the 2023 Ravens seem to be a few steps ahead of everyone else. The league has been designed to avoid this outcome. Yet here we are. … I'm sorry, Taylor. It ends here, probably more anticlimactically than most would want."

The Athletic's Vic Tafur: "The Ravens have a much more complete team than the Chiefs, and they are at home. You may not realize how complete they are — these Ravens and the 2007 New England Patriots are the only teams in NFL history with a plus-100 point differential versus playoff teams. Jackson threw two touchdowns and ran for two last week, and the Chiefs had a hard time dealing with Josh Allen out of the pocket in the divisional round."

The Ravens will win by being the more physical team.

**The 33rd Team’s Jay Gruden:** "I don't like to pick against the Andy Reid-Patrick Mahomes combination but this time I think I am. Defensively, they'll do enough to stop Isiah Pacheco and make Patrick throw, and they'll get enough pressure on him and create enough havoc where they'll get some stops. … At the end of the day, the physicality the Baltimore Ravens play with, they'll get it done."

The Chiefs win a close one.

**Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio:** "Mahomes is very aware of his legacy, and of his competition with Tom Brady for career championships. While the Ravens are good enough to win, the Chiefs have a knack for keeping games like this close — and ultimately stealing them. Besides, I picked the Chiefs to make the Super Bowl before the season started. I can't bail on them now."

**The Baltimore Sun’s Brian Wacker:** "The Ravens are the better team, but Kansas City has what Baltimore does not: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes. As good as Lamar Jackson has been for the Ravens — he should be the NFL Most Valuable Player — this is new territory for him and old hat for Mahomes, who is playing in his sixth straight AFC Championship Game. The Ravens' defense has also been vulnerable against strong running backs, which Isiah Pacheco certainly qualifies as, and can struggle at times defending passes over the middle. The key for Baltimore will be getting Mahomes off his first read, muddying the picture in the secondary and applying pressure up the middle and/or on the edge without losing containment. Those are all things the Ravens do well, expect Mahomes to stay patient and make a play when he has to. This one will come down to the end."

Mahomes and the Chiefs will be up to the challenge against the Ravens' dominant defense.

**CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco:** "Mahomes, he will be facing a defense that throws a lot of looks at a quarterback. But he's seen them all — and had success against them all. I think he will be patient here as the Chiefs run it and he takes his shots off the run. The Chiefs did a nice job in protection last week, and that will carry over, thanks to the run game."

Mahomes' scrambling ability is an X-factor.

**ESPN’s Seth Walder:** "The Chiefs have had a rough time in the passing game all season long, and it's only going to get tougher against Baltimore, which allowed the second-lowest open score to opposing receivers (ESPN's receiver tracking metrics) and recorded the most sacks in the league (60). Mahomes is a very effective scrambler and will have to generate production with his legs on Sunday."

The Ravens have the edge in intangibles.

**Sporting News’ Vinny Iyer:** "Did you see John Harbaugh do a crazy dance in the locker room? Did you see him quote inspirational biblical verses in his press conference? There's something about this Ravens team that was missing from 2019 and, really, any previous iteration of Jackson-led playoff teams. This team is looser as the favorites, with vibes similar to the 2012 group under Harbaugh that won it all as the No. 4 seed. Mahomes, Reid, and Travis Kelce have some narratives that stack up well, but the Ravens have a little extra off-field oomph."

Playing at home gives the Ravens the advantage.