Late for Work: What Ravens Can Do to Have Better Opportunity to Dethrone Chiefs Next Season

What Ravens Can Do to Have Better Opportunity to Dethrone Chiefs Next Season

It's only been a few days since the Ravens' season came to an abrupt end, but the forecasting for next season is already underway.

CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin ranked the 12 fallen playoff teams by their chances of making the Super Bowl next year, and the Ravens were No. 1.

"They were out of sync and undisciplined in their shot to reach the Super Bowl this year, which makes two times Lamar Jackson has earned the No. 1 seed but failed to reach the big game," Benjamin wrote. "But Jackson looked like a different animal under Todd Monken this year, finally pairing more efficient passing with his trademark scrambling.

"The defense, meanwhile, was elite and has young leaders like Kyle Hamilton. If they can restock out wide, where Zay Flowers could use more help, they'll go into 2024 not only with AFC Championship experience but a better opportunity to unseat the Chiefs as the conference's top dog."

The Ringer’s Austin Gayle identified one big question for each playoff team that has been eliminated. For the Ravens, the question is: How much better do Jackson and the Ravens need to be to beat Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs?

Gayle acknowledged Jackson's postseason struggles but said there's no reason to believe the Ravens quarterback can't flip the script.

"He ranks dead last in playoff EPA per dropback among quarterbacks with five postseason games played in the last 10 years. But none of that changes the fact that the sample size of Jackson being stoppable is a whole lot smaller than his sample size of being unstoppable," Gayle wrote. "He's a soon-to-be two-time league MVP at 27 years old. He's coming out of only his first year with a new offensive play-caller, Todd Monken. And his best receiver, Zay Flowers, just finished his rookie year (and made some rookie mistakes). As good as Jackson and Monken and Flowers all are, there's still so much meat on the bone for them to improve.

"We're letting a small sample size of underwhelming Jackson performances prevent us from tiering the Ravens in the same spot as the Bills. The truth is that both the Ravens and Bills will be legitimate Super Bowl contenders next season; the question is when they'll actually beat Mahomes."

Former Ravens wide receiver Torrey Smith also believes Jackson's lack of postseason success is being overblown.

"To me it's mind-blowing, because when that person fails you try to pile it all own," Smith said on FanDuel TV's "Up & Adams." "This is a guy that's proven he's a winner. His winning percentage is up there with the best of them over his duration of playing. So I think it's a little overrated. It's just about getting it done.