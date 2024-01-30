Reports: Joe Hortiz Finalizes Deal to Become Chargers' General Manager 

After 26 years with the Ravens, Director of Player Personnel Joe Hortiz is reportedly beginning a new chapter.
The Chargers have finalized a deal to make Hortiz their new general manager, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Hortiz will work with new Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh, brother of Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh, as they begin building a new culture in Los Angeles after a 5-12 season.
The 48-year-old Hortiz has been an important figure in Baltimore's front office for many years, working with General Manager Eric DeCosta and former General Manager Ozzie Newsome, playing a key role in scouting, the draft, and personnel decisions that helped the Ravens win two Super Bowls.
He joined the Ravens as a personnel assistant in 1998, part of the Ravens' "20/20 Club,' referring to hiring 20-year-olds for about $20,000.
Hortiz became a scout in 2001 and was elevated to director of college recruiting in 2009. He held that position for a decade before becoming director of player personnel in 2019.