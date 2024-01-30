Reports: Joe Hortiz Finalizes Deal to Become Chargers' General Manager 

Hortiz will work with new Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh, brother of Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh, as they begin building a new culture in Los Angeles after a 5-12 season.

The 48-year-old Hortiz has been an important figure in Baltimore's front office for many years, working with General Manager Eric DeCosta and former General Manager Ozzie Newsome, playing a key role in scouting, the draft, and personnel decisions that helped the Ravens win two Super Bowls.

He joined the Ravens as a personnel assistant in 1998, part of the Ravens' "20/20 Club,' referring to hiring 20-year-olds for about $20,000.