Ravens Claim Davontae Harris Off Waivers

The Ravens have added another cornerback to bolster their secondary.
Baltimore claimed former Denver Broncos cornerback Davontae Harris off waivers Wednesday. He was released Monday after playing 58 defensive snaps this season and seeing most of his action on special teams. The 25-year-old Harris started six games for Denver last season, and he also played for the Cincinnati Bengals, who drafted him in the fifth round in 2018.
The Ravens have suffered numerous injuries at cornerback this season, with Tavon Young and Iman Marshall out for the season and Anthony Averett and Terrell Bonds on the injured list. Veteran cornerback Jimmy Smith (ankle) also missed practice Wednesday and did not play Sunday against the New England Patriots. Harris will provide more cornerback depth, along with his experience on special teams.