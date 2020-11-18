Ravens Claim Davontae Harris Off Waivers

Nov 18, 2020 at 04:57 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

111820-Harris
David Zalubowski/AP Photos
Ravens New CB Davontae Harris

The Ravens have added another cornerback to bolster their secondary.

Baltimore claimed former Denver Broncos cornerback Davontae Harris off waivers Wednesday. He was released Monday after playing 58 defensive snaps this season and seeing most of his action on special teams. The 25-year-old Harris started six games for Denver last season, and he also played for the Cincinnati Bengals, who drafted him in the fifth round in 2018.

The Ravens have suffered numerous injuries at cornerback this season, with Tavon Young and Iman Marshall out for the season and Anthony Averett and Terrell Bonds on the injured list. Veteran cornerback Jimmy Smith (ankle) also missed practice Wednesday and did not play Sunday against the New England Patriots. Harris will provide more cornerback depth, along with his experience on special teams.

Related Content

news

News & Notes: Ravens Believe They'll Find More Big Plays on Offense

Injuries have made continuity more challenging for the offensive line. Justin Madubuike knows he could be counted on heavily. Luke Willson is on the field for his first practice.
news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not vs. Titans

Defensive linemen Calais Campbell and Brandon Williams did not practice Wednesday. L.J. Fort returned as a full participant.
news

Ravens Commit to Physicality With Derrick Henry Coming to Town

With two veterans sidelined, Baltimore's defense lost up front against the New England Patriots. They can't let that happen against the Tennessee Titans.
news

Mailbag: How Will the Offense Change Without Nick Boyle?

What will the offensive line look like? When will other wide receivers get more opportunities? Can Hollywood get more action in the slot? How can the Ravens stop Derrick Henry?
news

How a Social Media Initiative Supported Matt Skura and Helped a Cause

After some fans went way too far criticizing Matt Skura following his errant snaps, one writer raised money to turn it into a positive.
news

Late for Work 11/18: Why It's Not Time to Panic About Ravens' Playoff Chances

Tyus Bowser is among the most improved Ravens. How Baltimore could earn more compensatory picks. A look at the latest power rankings. 
news

Ravens Sign Tight End Luke Willson to Practice Squad

Former Seattle Seahawks tight end Luke Willson has been signed to the practice squad.
news

Steady Willie Snead IV Is Ready for Season's Defining Stretch

As the team's most experienced wide receiver, Willie Snead IV is rising to the challenge of helping the Ravens get back into the postseason.
news

Eisenberg: Winning Battles Up Front Is Top Priority

It's hard to expect much when the Ravens are getting beaten up front as soundly as they were beaten Sunday night in New England.
news

Late for Work 11/17: Lack of Big Passing Plays Is Concerning

It's time to accept that this isn't last year's Ravens. Colin Cowherd has no problem with Lamar Jackson's performance against the Patriots. Frustration abounds for Ravens and Titans heading into Sunday's game. 
news

News & Notes: Bad Snaps Are 'Very Costly'; Ravens O-Line a Work in Progress

John Harbaugh gives injury updates on Brandon Williams and Calais Campbell. Young defensive linemen play well. Ravens have a plan at tight end.

Advertising