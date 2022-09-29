Gameday Threads: Ravens Wearing Color Rush Uniforms for Big Game

The Ravens are breaking out their color rush uniforms for Sunday's big game against the Buffalo Bills at M&T Bank Stadium.
It will be just the sixth time Baltimore has ever worn the electric all-purple uniform. The Ravens are 4-1 in team history when wearing them.
The Ravens took their first loss in the color rush uniform last year against the Packers, but they put a scare into one of the NFC's top teams despite having Tyler Huntley under center and many reserves around him, falling 31-30 on a failed final two-point conversion.
The Bills and Ravens both enter with 2-1 records and are two of the top teams in the AFC.