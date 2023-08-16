Practice Report: Ravens Defense Turns Up the Heat on Commanders

The Ravens and Commanders wrapped up their two days of joint practices with another feisty session Wednesday at the Under Armour Performance Center.
Here are the notes from Day 2:
- After an intense Day 1 with multiple skirmishes, another one broke out soon after the teams came together. It was a drill between the Ravens' defensive front and Commanders' offensive line. Defensive tackle Justin Madubuike and outside linebacker Odafe Oweh were in the middle of the fray. Nose tackle Michael Pierce came out of the pileup limping and slammed his helmet to the turf. Pierce stretched it out and later returned to 11-on-11 work.
- That drill was highly competitive the entire time, with coaches on both sides trying to keep the peace and make sure players were focusing on the work. Ravens defensive tackle Travis Jones whipped one blocker to the ground after Jones had been hugged on a couple reps prior. Broderick Washington also got in a good win. Commanders guard Sam Cosmi was particularly livid and threw his helmet to the ground before coaches, including Ravens Defensive Line Coach Anthony Weaver, talked to him.
- Linebacker Patrick Queen also got into it with Commanders running back Brian Robinson before that was quickly broken up. The second half of practice went much smoother than the first.
- Oweh was dominant on Day 1 which continued Day 2, as he came around the edge for a sack on Sam Howell that called for a dance. Oweh also showed his power during another 11-on-11 rep, driving starting right tackle Andrew Wylie off his feet with a bull rush.
- Oweh's running mate, David Ojabo, also had a sack and was routinely affecting the passer.
- Howell was often on the run during 11-on-11 work, trying to escape pressure by rolling out of the pocket. Defensive back Ar'Darius Washington chased Howell down from behind on one such rollout.
- The first-team offense didn't have as much success on Day 2 as it did on Day 1, as Lamar Jackson left a couple long throws, including one for Odell Beckham Jr., a little short. Beckham got open on a double move behind rookie Emmanuel Forbes. Beckham said there's room for improvement in the deep passing game.
- Undrafted rookie running back Keaton Mitchell dropped what could have been a long touchdown pass.
- Jackson did hit Beckham with an over-the-shoulder pass on a double move pump fake touchdown during an 11-on-11 red-zone drill.
- Rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers continued to shake Washington defenders, including one straight out of the frame to get open for a touchdown in 7-on-7 work. He also had a touchdown during 11-on-11s when he broke wide open in the back of the end zone.
- Mark Andrews continued to be a prime target, catching back-to-back passes to get the first-team offense going. One was a big gain down the numbers.
- Queen had a nice pass breakup during 11-on-11 work on a sideline route and Roquan Smith torched one over-aggressive blocker during 1-on-1 pass rush drills with a sweet hands swipe and swim move. Smith also had a likely sack during 11-on-11s. If he didn't get there, Madubuike would have blown up the dump-off to the running back.
- Undrafted rookie Malik Hamm continues to show a nice inside spin move, which he used for what would have been a clean sack during individual rush drills. Fourth-round rookie outside linebacker Tavius Robinson showed his heavy hands and also had a good hand swipe during individual rush/blocking drills to beat a lineman cleanly.