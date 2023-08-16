Practice Report: Ravens Defense Turns Up the Heat on Commanders

Ravens-Commanders joint practices have wrapped up. The 2nd hour was much more chill than the 1st.



Lamar Jackson and the 1st-team offense did not have a good morning. I had Lamar at 8-for-19 in 11-on-11s and 3-for-7 in 7-on-7s. Drops and PBUs in there, but several misses, too.