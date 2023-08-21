Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Commanders

Basics

Kickoff: 8 p.m. Monday, FedEx Field, Landover, Md.

TV: WBAL Channel 11 (Baltimore), ESPN and more. ESPN crew Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst), Lisa Salters (sideline).

Radio: 98 Rock (98.7 FM) & WBAL 1090 AM/101.5 FM

History

The Ravens have won five straight against Washington during the preseason and hold an 11-3 edge overall. Baltimore prevailed, 17-15, last year at M&T Bank Stadium. Ravens quarterback Anthony Brown completed 15 of 19 passes for 256 yards and had a 67-yard touchdown pass and a 6-yard touchdown run. Sam Howell (24 of 35, 280 yards, one touchdown, 62 yards rushing) threw a touchdown pass with 5:31 remaining to pull the Commanders to within two, but their two-point conversion attempt failed. Linebackers Josh Ross (11 tackles) and Kristian Welch (10 tackles, 2.5 sacks) led Baltimore's defense.

Stakes

The Ravens will look to extend their 24-game preseason winning streak, the longest in NFL history. The streak began in 2016 and Baltimore has enjoyed six straight undefeated preseasons. The 2020 preseason was cancelled due to COVID-19. For players on the roster bubble, this is another opportunity in game action to make a strong impression.

Key Storylines

Which cornerbacks will take a step forward in the pecking order?

The Ravens have a long list of injured cornerbacks that includes Marlon Humphrey, Rock Ya-Sin, Pepe Williams and Arthur Maulet. Head Coach John Harbaugh said Jalyn Armour-Davis could play Monday, but he left Saturday's practice early. The Ravens signed veteran Ronald Darby on Thursday to fortify the rotation, and he could see action against the Commanders. Meanwhile, this game gives cornerbacks like Ar'Darius Washington, Kevon Seymour, Kyu Kelly and Tae Hayes a chance to impress the coaching staff with Week 1 moving closer.

Will a favorite emerge for the No. 4 running back spot?

J.K. Dobbins returned to practice last week, joining Gus Edwards and Justice Hill as the top running backs. If the Ravens carry a fourth on the 53-man roster, it will likely be either undrafted rookie Keenan Mitchell or veteran Melvin Gordon III. Mitchell has gotten practice reps as a kick returner and gunner, and it will improve his chances if he can contribute on special teams. Mitchell and Gordon need to make the most of the reps they get against the Commanders.

Will there be any change in the competition for No. 6 wide receiver?

Tylan Wallace had a touchdown catch in the preseason opener and he's a core special teams player. However, Tarik Black, Sean Ryan, James Proche II and Laquon Treadwell have all had strong practice days, making the battle for No. 6 wide receiver highly competitive. This is a big game for any wide receiver looking to separate himself from the crowded field.

Players to Watch

OLB David Ojabo

Ojabo is being counted on heavily after an Achilles injury limited his playing time as a rookie. He's a young player who can benefit from game reps heading into the season.

G John Simpson

The Commanders have a strong defensive line, and Simpson fared well against them during joint practices last week. Simpson could take another step toward locking down the starting left guard spot in his competition with rookie Sala Aumauvae-Laulu.

ILB Trenton Simpson