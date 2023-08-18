How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Commanders Preseason Game

The Ravens continue their 2023 preseason against the Washington Commanders Monday at 8 p.m. at FedEx Field.
Here's how you can watch, listen, and live stream the game:
Watch on TV
- Local TV: WBAL NBC/Ch. 11 (Baltimore)
- National TV: ESPN Monday Night Football
- Announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst), Lisa Salters (sideline)
Watch on Mobile
- The game will be live streamed on both our website and app for in-market fans.
- Watch Monday Night Football live or stream it in the ESPN app.
- Watch live out-of-market preseason games on your phone or tablet with NFL+. Start your 7-day free trial today!
Listen Live
- Local radio: 98Rock (97.9 FM) & WBAL (1090 AM and 101.5 FM)
- Live radio stream: BaltimoreRavens.com (desktop or in-market mobile users) and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
- Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)
- National radio: SiriusXM (Ch. 88)
- Spanish radio: TICO Sports (1050 AM and 93.5 FM), BaltimoreRavens.com and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
- NFL+ – Listen to the live home or away radio broadcast for every NFL game on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial.