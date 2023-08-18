Presented by

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Commanders Preseason Game

Aug 18, 2023 at 11:13 AM
Hayley Salvatore

The Ravens continue their 2023 preseason against the Washington Commanders Monday at 8 p.m. at FedEx Field.

Here's how you can watch, listen, and live stream the game:

Watch on TV

  • Local TV: WBAL NBC/Ch. 11 (Baltimore)
  • National TV: ESPN Monday Night Football
  • Announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst), Lisa Salters (sideline)

Watch on Mobile

  • The game will be live streamed on both our website and app for in-market fans.
  • Watch Monday Night Football live or stream it in the ESPN app.
  • Watch live out-of-market preseason games on your phone or tablet with NFL+. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Listen Live

  • Local radio: 98Rock (97.9 FM) & WBAL (1090 AM and 101.5 FM)
  • Live radio stream: BaltimoreRavens.com (desktop or in-market mobile users) and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
  • Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)
  • National radio: SiriusXM (Ch. 88)
  • Spanish radio: TICO Sports (1050 AM and 93.5 FM), BaltimoreRavens.com and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
  • NFL+ – Listen to the live home or away radio broadcast for every NFL game on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial.

