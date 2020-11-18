Ravens Commit to Physicality With Derrick Henry Coming to Town

"We've just got to figure out a way to slow him down. You've got to get to him before he gets going. If you get to him before that train gets going, you've got a chance. But he's going to get the ball regardless. So you better have your helmet strapped up and be ready for this ride. You better come downhill and hit him every time."

It's not often that a Ravens team is out-physicaled at the point of attack. Baltimore prides itself on winning up-front, and the team's moves to acquire Campbell and Derek Wolfe, as well as draft Patrick Queen and others, were a sign of that commitment.

The Titans, however, are a team that's also built around physicality and running the football. Pro Bowl left tackle Taylor Lewan is on injured reserve, but they still have big bodies and a punishing mentality.

"The more physical team is going to win up front," Elliott said. "That's all the run comes down to is who wants it more."

Elliott said the Ravens will be in pads Wednesday, and the tone will be set.