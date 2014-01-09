Ravens Confident Can Get Coveted Wide Receiver

Jan 08, 2014 at 11:26 PM
Downing_Garrett
Garrett Downing

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

19_OzzieLuck_news.jpg


Ozzie Newsome stopped just short of giving away too much information, but the Ravens general manager made it clear that he's intent on getting another weapon for quarterback Joe Flacco this offseason.

"We will try to acquire – I already know this and I won't share it with you – I think we've identified the type of receiver that we want," Newsome said.

Newsome did not provide many specifics about what qualities that receiver will possess, but said he wants a target who "can make a third-and-7, third-and-8, catch and run some after the catch."

Newsome was also confident that he will find and acquire the player over the next few months of the offseason.

"That player will be available between now [and the start of the season], whether it's in free agency, whether he's a cap casualty, whether it's in the draft or whether it's through trade," Newsome said. "There is no reason that he might not be here at the beginning of the season."


Newsome did acknowledge that it could take him into training camp or even the preseason to find a desirable target. 

"I always try to leave myself a little leeway to give us a chance to get it right," he said.

Head Coach John Harbaugh then jokingly chided him about having a little urgency.

"I'm going to put a little pressure on Ozzie to get that going a little bit before the first game," Harbaugh said with a smile.

If the Ravens try to add a receiver through the draft, they have the benefit of holding their highest draft pick (No. 16 or 17) since the 2006 season. Drafting higher could give the Ravens a chance to nab one of the top receiving prospects, but Newsome also pointed out that a high pick doesn't guarantee anything.

"The wide receiver position in the draft – there are a lot of hits and misses," Newsome said. "You can draft a Torrey Smith in the second round and you can have some success, and you can draft Travis Taylor in the first [round] and you can blow it."

The Ravens have some questions with the passing game heading into next year, as wide receiver Jacoby Jones and tight end Dennis Pitta are both free agents. That leaves Torrey Smith and Marlon Brown as Flacco's top two targets, if the Ravens don't re-sign Pitta or Jones.

Smith and Brown possess differing skill sets skillsets, as Smith is a speedy deep threat and Brown is a big body who can make tough catches over the middle of the field. It's unclear what kind of qualities the Ravens desire in the receiver they add, but Newsome and Harbaugh are on the same page with what they want.

"When John told me [what he wanted], I lit up, because I was right there with him as to what we're looking for in a receiver this year," Newsome said. "And I think before the 2014 season ends, we will have that guy on our football team."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Lamar Jackson Still Sidelined

Calais Campbell returned to practice on a limited basis. On the offensive line, right tackle Patrick Mekari was limited while Ben Powers and Tyre Phillips didn't practice.
news

News & Notes: Sunday Isn't Do-Or-Die, But It's Very Important

On the verge of his first 1,000-yard season, Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown has other priorities. Hollywood says he wasn't easy for Tyler Huntley to see on the failed two-point conversion against the Packers. Kevin Zeitler believes Baltimore's offensive line is gelling.
news

Ravens Place Five More Players on COVID-19 List

Baltimore Ravens safety Geno Stone and DT Justin Madubuike are among the players who are now in question for Sunday's game in Cincinnati.
news

Analyzing the AFC Playoff Race, Week 16

Here's how the Ravens' playoff chances look and where the rest of the AFC playoff contenders stand.
news

Mailbag: Could Tyler Huntley Have a Taysom Hill-Like Role?

Could Tyler Huntley take the rest of the season? Why isn't Marquise Brown getting deep more? Which injuries could linger into 2022?
news

Late for Work 12/22: As Passers, Tyler Huntley and Lamar Jackson Are Vastly Different

Tyler Huntley is making teams regret not drafting him. John Harbaugh is on the cold seat. Marlon Humphrey is named the NFL's best matchup cornerback by ESPN.
news

Pernell McPhee Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List, Ravens Sign Daryl Worley

The Ravens have signed CB Daryl Worley to the practice squad and moved DB Kevin Toliver to the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

What Mink Thinks: Tyler Huntley's Hot Hand Has Created a Tough Decision

There is no quarterback controversy in Baltimore. But if Lamar Jackson's injured ankle isn't 100% for Sunday's must-win game in Cincinnati, the Ravens could opt to go with Tyler Huntley.
news

Eisenberg: Bengals Have Ravens Right Where They Want Them

It's dangerous to start thinking you've got the Ravens right where you want them. Because they really wouldn't want it any other way.
news

Late for Work 12/21: Playoff Chances Have Plummeted, But Ruling Out Ravens 'Would Be a Mistake'

John Harbaugh's two-point conversion decisions 'haven't been about analytics.' ESPN's Mike Greenberg says there aren't 32 NFL quarterbacks better than Tyler Huntley the way he played Sunday.
news

News & Notes: Ravens Not Sure Who Starts Between Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley

Several injured players will work through injuries this week, hoping to return Sunday. Geno Stone and Brandon Stephens looked solid as the starting safety duo. The offensive line acquitted itself well against the Packers.
news

Justin Houston Placed on COVID List; Pernell McPhee Activated to 53-Man Roster

The Ravens could be without one of their top pass rushers against the Bengals, but are getting a veteran outside linebacker back to action.
Find Tickets
Find Ways to Win
Shop Now
Find Tickets
Advertising