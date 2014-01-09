Ravens Confident Can Get Coveted Wide Receiver





Newsome did acknowledge that it could take him into training camp or even the preseason to find a desirable target.

"I always try to leave myself a little leeway to give us a chance to get it right," he said.

Head Coach John Harbaugh then jokingly chided him about having a little urgency.

"I'm going to put a little pressure on Ozzie to get that going a little bit before the first game," Harbaugh said with a smile.

If the Ravens try to add a receiver through the draft, they have the benefit of holding their highest draft pick (No. 16 or 17) since the 2006 season. Drafting higher could give the Ravens a chance to nab one of the top receiving prospects, but Newsome also pointed out that a high pick doesn't guarantee anything.

"The wide receiver position in the draft – there are a lot of hits and misses," Newsome said. "You can draft a Torrey Smith in the second round and you can have some success, and you can draft Travis Taylor in the first [round] and you can blow it."

The Ravens have some questions with the passing game heading into next year, as wide receiver Jacoby Jones and tight end Dennis Pitta are both free agents. That leaves Torrey Smith and Marlon Brown as Flacco's top two targets, if the Ravens don't re-sign Pitta or Jones.

Smith and Brown possess differing skill sets skillsets, as Smith is a speedy deep threat and Brown is a big body who can make tough catches over the middle of the field. It's unclear what kind of qualities the Ravens desire in the receiver they add, but Newsome and Harbaugh are on the same page with what they want.