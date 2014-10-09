Ravens Confident In Jacoby Jones As Returner

But Jones doesn't even qualify among ESPN's statistical leaders because he doesn't have enough attempts. Jones has just six kickoff returns through five games this season, tied for 17th in the league. His six punt returns are tied for 23rd in the NFL.

The Ravens re-signed Jones this past offseason in part because he can be such a difference-maker on special teams. Jones has hardly gotten the opportunity.

At times, it looks like Jones has been frustrated on the field when he hasn't had a chance for a return. He brought one punt out from the 2-yard line in Week 4 against the Panthers.

Rosburg said he hasn't seen a difference in his confidence, and seemed to indicate that the Ravens can do things to help him boost the number of returns he gets.

"He's still the same Jacoby that we all love. He's practicing hard. We all want to see him catch the ball, and we're on his side," Rosburg said. "We're going to give him more opportunities to do that because we know he's an elite returner."

Opponents are kicking away from Jones using a variety of different methods. They've mostly just blasted kicks out of the end zone, not even giving Jones a chance. They've hit some line drives that are difficult (or impossible) for him to field while simultaneously throwing off the blocking unit's timing.

On punts, more punters are using high, end-over-end Rugby-style boots that are shorter, but have longer hang time. They maybe don't push the opponent back as far, but they at least prevent a return that could get dangerous.

The Colts' punt that Jones muffed was a short one that the Ravens were expecting.