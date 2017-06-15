Ravens Confident in Offensive Line, Still Open to Adding Players

The Ravens could go into the season with those players as the starters, but Owner Steve Bisciotti also told Permanent Seat License holders on a conference call Tuesday that the Ravens are confident some quality offensive linemen will still hit the market.

"We all take our cue from Ozzie and have learned over the years that if you're patient, things like Elvis Dumervil will fall to you and Jeremy Maclins will fall to you. We've got time, we've got some money and we're quite sure some offensive line help is going to shake out," Bisciotti said.

"If something comes up on the free-agent market that we think is better than what we have, we still have money, we still have draft picks to trade, we still have some deep positions that we could trade."

The Ravens have been successful in the past finding offensive line help late in the process. Last year is a good example, as they signed Vladimir Ducasse in the middle of the season and he started the final eight games.

The Ravens ideally don't want to wait until midseason to add a starter, but they could still find a veteran before training camp or right before the season when final cuts are made.

"I know this: if there's a really good player out there, I know that Ozzie and his staff, and John [Harbaugh], will do an outstanding job evaluating and making choices," Mornhinweg said.

A veteran lineman the Ravens reportedly have been in contact with is former Jets center Nick Mangold, but it's been more than two months since his reported visit. Some of the other veterans on the market are Orlando Franklin and Ryan Clady.

The Ravens could go dip back into free agency to fill out the line, but the players and coaches emphasized that they're confident in the players on the roster if they opt to go that route.