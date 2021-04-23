Ravens Could Draft Their New Wide Receiver Coach's Son

It's the little things behind the stats that make Rodgers stand out. He's an attacking blocker, physical after the catch (nine broken tackles in 2020), and has excellent burst to challenge defendes. He's a dynamo in a 5-foot-9, 212-pound package.

"Amari is a big-time playmaker," NFL Network's Bucky Brooks said on "The Lounge" podcast. "Amari is in the mold of wing backs. If you go back to the 50s, 60s, 70s when people were running the Wing-T, the wing back was half running back, half wide receiver. Amari Rodgers fits into that mold. The best stuff that he does outside of running routes over the middle of the field is, man, just put the ball in his hands – bubble screens, quick routes, jet sweeps, all those things, he can handle that."

Ravens Director of Player Personnel Joe Hortiz smiled when he said Martin was the one person who didn't officially evaluate Rodgers, smiling and saying, "He knows him too well."