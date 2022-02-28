Ravens Could Play in One of Three International Games

The Ravens will not host an international game in 2022, but they could play in one.

Baltimore will play road games against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New Orleans Saints and Jacksonville Jaguars, all of whom were announced Monday as international hosts this season. The Bucs will play in Munich, the league's first game in Germany, while the Saints (Tottenham) and Jaguars (Wembley) will play in London.

The visiting teams for the international series won't be announced until the full 2022 NFL schedule is released in April or May.

The Ravens have played in one international game in team history, a 44-7 loss to the Jaguars in London in 2017.

The most likely outcome for the Ravens, if they were to play abroad in 2022, would seem to be a game against the Jaguars.

The Kansas City Chiefs are on the Bucs' home schedule this year and the Chiefs are one of four teams (along with the Bucs) who were granted international marketing in Germany.

Similarly, the Minnesota Vikings are on the Saints' home schedule this year and the Vikings are one of six teams granted international marketing in the United Kingdom.