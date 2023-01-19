Ravens Could Play in London in 2023

The Ravens will not be one of the host teams for the 2023 NFL London Games, but they could still play across the pond.

The teams that will host games in London are the Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, and Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Ravens have 2023 road games on the books against the Titans and Jaguars, so they could be guests at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium or Wembley Stadium.

The full schedule will be announced likely in May.

The Ravens have only played in one international game in team history, a 44-7 loss to the Jaguars in London's Wembley Stadium in 2017.