Ravens Could Play in London in 2023

Jan 19, 2023
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

011923-London
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
The Ravens in London in 2017

The Ravens will not be one of the host teams for the 2023 NFL London Games, but they could still play across the pond.

The teams that will host games in London are the Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, and Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Ravens have 2023 road games on the books against the Titans and Jaguars, so they could be guests at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium or Wembley Stadium.

The full schedule will be announced likely in May.

The Ravens have only played in one international game in team history, a 44-7 loss to the Jaguars in London's Wembley Stadium in 2017.

The 2023 season will also send the Chiefs and Patriots to Germany for regular-season games. The Ravens are not slated to play either team.

