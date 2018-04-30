Ravens Could Still Add a Running Back

Apr 30, 2018 at 08:30 AM
Baltimore Ravens Social Media Director/Digital Host Garrett Downing
Garrett Downing

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer


The Ravens selected players at just about every position with their 12 draft picks over the weekend.

But one spot they didn't address was running back, and Assistant General Manager Eric DeCosta indicated that the Ravens could look to free agency to bolster the unit.

"We like our running backs, and there are still opportunities for us," DeCosta said at the conclusion of the draft. "As Ozzie always says, 'We don't play games until September.' We'll have some chances between now and then maybe to add a couple backs."

This year's class was considered deep at running back, but the board didn't fall in Baltimore's favor at that position. DeCosta said there were times that a running back they liked came off the board just before the Ravens were on the clock.

"That happens every year," he said. "I think I had less patience for it this year for some reason; I got kind of angry. But it did happen a few times, and one specifically was a running back. We tried."

Even though the Ravens took a hard look at running backs, the position isn't a glaring need because of the emergence of Alex Collins.

Head Coach John Harbaugh told reporters at the NFL League Meetings last month that Collins would be the starter this year after a breakout campaign where he rushed for 973 yards and six touchdowns on 212 carries. Collins emerged as the starter four games into the year after getting released by the Seattle Seahawks just before the season, and he showed the ability to be a workhorse back.

The Ravens also still have Buck Allen, who had the best year of his career. The versatile back carried 153 times for 591 yards and four touchdowns, and he added 250 receiving yards. Kenneth Dixon, who looked like he was going to compete for the starting job last year, is also returning to the lineup after missing the entire season with a knee injury.

But running back is a position where depth is important, as the Ravens were reminded last year after injuries to Dixon and veteran Danny Woodhead. The Ravens released Woodhead this offseason and he subsequently decided to retire.

If the Ravens decide to go the veteran route to address the position, the list of available rushers includes DeMarco Murray, C.J. Anderson, Eddie Lacy, Adrian Peterson, Jamaal Charles and Terrance West.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mock Draft Roundup 2.0: A Variety of Cornerbacks Could Fit Ravens

The Ravens could take a cornerback in Round 1, and this year's draft presents some enticing options.

news

Mock Draft Roundup 1.0: Pundits See Receivers, Corners, and Quarterbacks on Ravens' Radar

The first wave of NFL mock drafts has begun, and the Ravens are being linked to wide receivers, cornerbacks and a quarterback from Florida.

news

Ravens Have the 22nd Pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The last time the Ravens picked at No. 22 was in 2005 when they took WR Mark Clayton.

news

Late for Work 5/12: Pundit Says Ravens Are Runaway Favorite in AFC North

Calais Campbell talks about the important role his wife played in his decision to re-sign with Baltimore. The Ravens are poised to be a 'matchup nightmare' on offense and defense. Pundits expect several Ravens' draft picks to make an impact in 2022 and for years to come. Jarvis Landry continues to be linked to the Ravens.

news

Daniel Faalele Is Eager to Prove He's Not a Project

Head Coach John Harbaugh said he anticipates rookie offensive tackle Daniel Faalele playing this season.

news

Late for Work 5/10: What Is Chuck Clark's Future With Ravens?

Some teams believe injuries and conditioning are a concern with several of Baltimore's draft picks. Would the Ravens' run-oriented offense deter Jarvis Landry from signing? The case for signing cornerback James Bradberry. Pundit says the Ravens are 'must-see TV.'

news

Around the AFC North: Steelers Rookie Wide Receiver Looks Forward to Bringing Physicality

The 'door is closed' on Jarvis Landry returning to the Browns. The Bengals went heavy with drafting defensive backs.

news

Late for Work 5/9: NFL Execs Scrutinize Ravens' Draft Choices

NFL.com pundits agree the Ravens had the No. 1 draft. Ravens show dedication to improving the offensive line with their first-round selection of center Tyler Linderbaum.

news

Practice Report: First Impressions From Rookie Minicamp

Tyler Linderbaum shows athleticism and accuracy with snaps. Kyle Hamilton covers ground quickly with long strides. Travis Jones has impressive upper body strength.

news

Tyler Badie Grew Up Playing Football Down the Street From Ravens' Facility

Sixth-round running back Tyler Badie played youth football in Owings Mills down the street from the Ravens' practice facility.

news

Ravens Announce 17-Member Undrafted Rookie Class

The Ravens have six wide receivers among the 17 undrafted rookies they're bringing into Baltimore.

news

Eight Revelations From Eric DeCosta's 2022 Draft Review

General Manager Eric DeCosta pulled back the curtain on his thought process throughout the 2022 NFL Draft.

Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Advertising