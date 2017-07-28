Ravens Could Still Sign Colin Kaepernick After Adding David Olson

Jul 28, 2017 at 09:22 AM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

28_KaepernickNotRuledOut_news.jpg


The Ravens' signing of quarterback David Olson Friday morning doesn't affect the possibility of adding Colin Kaepernick.

The two are being linked in some media reports, but Head Coach John Harbaugh made it clear Friday that the Ravens could still add Kaepernick.

"Those are two different categories of players," Harbaugh said. "I don't think one precludes the other because they're different categories of players completely."

With Joe Flacco sitting out with a sore back, the Ravens needed a third arm just to run a practice properly. Offensive Assistant Matt Weiss was throwing passes during Thursday's first full-team training camp session.

That is why the Ravens signed Olson, who came recommended from Harbaugh's brother, Jim. If the Ravens were to sign Kaepernick, it would not be for him to be a third quarterback just filling in while Flacco is hurt.

The Ravens would be more likely to sign Kaepernick if Flacco's back injury lingers longer than the expected week and begins to become a problem.

"It has to do with our need," Harbaugh said. "Joe is day-to-day. Do we really need to make that move or not? That's the decision that really has to be made."

Harbaugh reiterated that there are a lot of layers to signing Kaepernick simply from a "football standpoint." As he said Thursday, there must be a determination on Kaepernick's desire to play, his fitness level and other factors.

Harbaugh is already comfortable with the kind of player he is – a former Super Bowl quarterback who threw 16 touchdowns to just four interceptions in 11 starts last year – if the other factors check out.

Harbaugh also has a gauge on Kaepernick's mental and physical state since the two have spoken during the offseason. Kaepernick told Harbaugh that he's in great shape and has been throwing, and Harbaugh is taking his word for it.

"You have to check all those boxes off before you can pull the trigger and do something," Harbaugh said. "We're in the process of doing that. There's a reason Colin hasn't signed yet, all those things, all the considerations and factors. There's also a football fit kind of a thing too."

There's also the question of what it would mean for the Ravens' backup quarterback situation. Would Kaepernick become the No. 2?

"You know, Ryan Mallett is here too, and we have Joe Flacco," Harbaugh said. "We like Ryan Mallett as a quarterback and he fits into the offense. You just have to figure all that stuff out and see what's best for your team. I guess the question was, when you start with 'How good of a football player is this?' Absolutely, [Kaepernick's] a good enough football player to be here. That's where you start, for sure."

When it comes to possibly signing Kaepernick, there is a lot of media and fan debate. Kaepernick's public protest in kneeling during the national anthem last season – which he has said he would not do this season – made him a lightning rod.

"If there's other layers to it, then I think that's taken into consideration at the appropriate level," Harbaugh said.

Under Harbaugh, the Ravens have always been a team that has welcomed players with a wide range of opinions, and they have been open to players voicing their feelings so long as it doesn't hurt the team.

Flacco said Friday that he wouldn't care if the team added Kaepernick because he's comfortable with his place as the team's starter. Flacco hasn't spoken with Kaepernick.

"I would like to see Collin get back in [the NFL] and at some point, maybe get another shot [to start]," Flacco said. "I wouldn't like that to be here. I do not want him to get another shot here, but yes, he can come here and have some fun. I think it would be a good spot for him."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Sam Koch Joins Ravens Coaching Staff After Retirement

Rookie punter Jordan Stout will have the best mentor working with him, as Sam Koch will stay with the Ravens as a special teams consultant.

news

Ray Lewis Finishes Second in Reality Show 'Beyond the Edge'

Ray Lewis raised $134,166 for the Johns Hopkins Children's Center after enduring treacherous challenges in the Panama jungles. Here's who finished ahead of the Ravens' Hall of Fame linebacker.

news

SociaLight: 'You 8 Yet?' Lamar Jackson Is in the Restaurant Business Now

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson now owns a soul food restaurant and could expand after filing for a new trademark.

news

SociaLight: Lamar Jackson Loves Ambidextrous High School Quarterback

High school freshman Mikey Gow's video of him throwing with both hands has gone viral, and not only attracted some of the top college coaches around the country, but Lamar Jackson too.

news

What Mink Thinks: What the Ravens Need at Wide Receiver

It's time for the Ravens to give their young wide receivers more opportunities, but they still need a Plan B.

news

Late for Work 5/17: Local Pundit Says Ravens Are Facing a 'Crisis' at Wide Receiver

The secondary is named the Ravens' most interesting positional battle. The Ravens rise in ESPN's post-draft power rankings.

news

SociaLight: Lamar Jackson Wins First Golf Outing, Reaches Out to Tiger Woods for Tips

Lamar Jackson grinded out a win on the golf course, asked Tiger Woods for tips, and said he wants to keep playing.

news

50 Words or Less: A Different Option After Another Wide Receiver Goes Elsewhere

Don't rule out a trade for a wide receiver. It feels like there's still one more key move for the Ravens to make. Bolstering the cornerbacks group may make the most sense.

news

Ravens Preseason Includes Longest Road Trip in Team History

Baltimore will fly west to take on the Arizona Cardinals in the second preseason game.

news

What Mink Thinks: Five Biggest Takeaways From Ravens' 2022 Schedule

It's an odd start to the season and the Ravens will need to gain steam in November before another tough stretch to close out the year.

news

Ravens Announce Home Opener of 2022 Season

Baltimore will open the 2022 season on the road against the New York Jets, then return to M&T Bank Stadium to face the Miami Dolphins.

news

Here Are the Ravens' 2022 Opponents

The Ravens will face the entire AFC East and NFC South next season, as well as an NFC East team on the road.

Find Tickets
Find Tickets Here
Learn More
Join Us For Beach Bash
Advertising