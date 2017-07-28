Ravens Could Still Sign Colin Kaepernick After Adding David Olson

There's also the question of what it would mean for the Ravens' backup quarterback situation. Would Kaepernick become the No. 2?

"You know, Ryan Mallett is here too, and we have Joe Flacco," Harbaugh said. "We like Ryan Mallett as a quarterback and he fits into the offense. You just have to figure all that stuff out and see what's best for your team. I guess the question was, when you start with 'How good of a football player is this?' Absolutely, [Kaepernick's] a good enough football player to be here. That's where you start, for sure."

When it comes to possibly signing Kaepernick, there is a lot of media and fan debate. Kaepernick's public protest in kneeling during the national anthem last season – which he has said he would not do this season – made him a lightning rod.

"If there's other layers to it, then I think that's taken into consideration at the appropriate level," Harbaugh said.

Under Harbaugh, the Ravens have always been a team that has welcomed players with a wide range of opinions, and they have been open to players voicing their feelings so long as it doesn't hurt the team.

Flacco said Friday that he wouldn't care if the team added Kaepernick because he's comfortable with his place as the team's starter. Flacco hasn't spoken with Kaepernick.