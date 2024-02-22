Late for Work: How the Ravens Can Create Cap Space

Ways the Ravens Can Create Cap Space

With free agency kicking off in less than three weeks, the Ravens are currently slated to have $5.14 million in cap space, ranking No. 20 in the league, according to overthecap.com.

But there are many ways the Ravens can free up room to restock for the 2024 season. The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec and ESPN’s Jamison Hensley broke down the possibilities.

"[Tyus] Bowser is the most likely cap cut. The 28-year-old spent the entire 2023 season on the non-football injury list as a mysterious offseason knee injury, which the team hoped would only keep him out for the first half of training camp, cost him the entire season," Zrebiec wrote. "He's a solid player when healthy, but he's missed 27 games over the past two seasons."

That move would save $5.5 million for the Ravens, more than doubling their current cap space.

Both writers also mention the possibility of moving on from right tackle Morgan Moses, who turns 33 in March. That move would also create $5.5 million in cap space.

But cutting players isn't the only option for General Manager Eric DeCosta. Hensley points to restructuring contracts for some of Baltimore's stars to free up space in the short term.

"Baltimore can gain a total of $26.6 million in cap room by restructuring the contracts of [Roquan] Smith, [Lamar] Jackson, tight end Mark Andrews and safety Marcus Williams," Hensley wrote. "The team would convert these salaries into bonuses, lowering their cap numbers for this season but increasing them in future years."

The writers also bring up addressing the contract of left tackle Ronnie Stanley and cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who both have cap hits above $20 million in 2024.

"Another option is getting offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley and cornerback Marlon Humphrey to take pay cuts," Hensley wrote. "Both have not lived up to expectations because of injuries, and both have salaries among the five highest on the team. Humphrey is scheduled to make $11.75 million this season, and Stanley is due to make $11 million."

Geno Stone Talks About Upcoming Free Agency

One of the more underrated Ravens free agents looking to find a well-earned payday is safety Geno Stone.

After leading the AFC in interceptions, Stone could be in a new uniform next season. But Stone told NFL Network's Patrick Claybon that money isn't the only thing he's desiring.

"At the end of the day, Baltimore is always home, but business is business," Stone said. "You know that being in this league this long. I've been through it all, especially my rookie year. I just want to be somewhere I'm appreciated, you know, who wants me and for me to be a starter, whatever it may be. I just want my value to be there."

NFL.com’s Kevin Patra believes the market will want Stone, but he'll need to overcome his pre-draft status.

"There will be more prominent names on the market come March – and seventh-rounders rarely out-grow their pre-draft status in the eyes of many scouts – but Stone could provide value, particularly for clubs that like to deploy more three-safety looks," Patra wrote. "With his former coordinator, Mike Macdonald, now head coach in Seattle, Stone could have options."

Among the safety market are stars in Eddie Jackson, Micah Hyde, and Tracy Walker. A pair of former Ravens are also among the free agent safety class in Chuck Clark and DeShon Elliott.

Ravens Defense Buoyed by Physical Philosophy

For more than 25 years, the Ravens have been known as a hard-hitting, blue-collar team that embodies the spirit of Baltimore. And with staff turnover, including three high-profile coaches, that brand of football will be what the team leans upon with whilst undergoing this off-season's changes, writes Pressbox’s Bo Smolka.

"With Macdonald off to Seattle, the Ravens have turned to Zach Orr as the team's new defensive coordinator, and he said the Ravens' defensive style will be 'organized chaos,'" Smolka wrote. "Players say that message is imparted from the minute they join the organization. Defensive tackle Michael Pierce, who originally made the Ravens as an undrafted rookie in 2016, calls it 'the brand.'"

The identity gives Orr players a North star.

"Orr's task will be to assimilate any new faces into the scheme, but with the organization's history, and the punishing reputation of the AFC North, players know what they sign up for," Smolka wrote. "Indeed, to a college player on a pre-draft visit, a wide-eyed rookie or a veteran on a midseason tryout, posters of Lewis, Terrell Suggs, Haloti Ngata and other thumpers on the walls of the team's Under Armour Performance Center convey the message loud and clear."