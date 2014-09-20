Ravens Cut Deonte Thompson, Promote Fitzgerald Toussaint





The Ravens have made a move to add some depth to their backfield.

Undrafted rookie running back Fitzgerald Toussaint has been promoted from the practice squad to the 53-man roster, making him eligible to play Sunday against the Browns. To make room for Toussaint, the Ravens cut third-year wide receiver Deonte Thompson.

The decision to activate Toussaint could be related to the thigh injury to starting running back Bernard Pierce, who is officially listed as questionable on the injury report. Pierce's injury occurred during the week, and he was added to the injury report on Thursday. Pierce was a limited participant in practice Thursday and then participated fully on Friday.

If Pierce is unable to play, the Ravens' running backs would be veteran Justin Forsett, rookie Lorenzo Taliaferro and Toussaint. Forsett, who currently leads the Ravens with 126 rushing yards, will likely get the start.

Thompson made the roster after a strong training camp and preseason, where he scored touchdowns in three straight preseason games. Thompson was one of seven receivers on the 53-man roster, and he was inactive for the first two games.