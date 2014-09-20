Ravens Cut Deonte Thompson, Promote Fitzgerald Toussaint

Sep 20, 2014 at 07:50 AM
Baltimore Ravens Social Media Director/Digital Host Garrett Downing
Garrett Downing

Social Media Director/Digital Host

20_ThompsonCutToussaintSigned_news.jpg


The Ravens have made a move to add some depth to their backfield.

Undrafted rookie running back Fitzgerald Toussaint has been promoted from the practice squad to the 53-man roster, making him eligible to play Sunday against the Browns. To make room for Toussaint, the Ravens cut third-year wide receiver Deonte Thompson.

The decision to activate Toussaint could be related to the thigh injury to starting running back Bernard Pierce, who is officially listed as questionable on the injury report. Pierce's injury occurred during the week, and he was added to the injury report on Thursday. Pierce was a limited participant in practice Thursday and then participated fully on Friday.

If Pierce is unable to play,  the Ravens' running backs would be veteran Justin Forsett, rookie Lorenzo Taliaferro and Toussaint. Forsett, who currently leads the Ravens with 126 rushing yards, will likely get the start.

Thompson made the roster after a strong training camp and preseason, where he scored touchdowns in three straight preseason games. Thompson was one of seven receivers on the 53-man roster, and he was inactive for the first two games.

Toussaint also had an impressive preseason, as he rushed for 123 yards on 21 carries.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

50 Words or Less: Lamar Jackson's Aerial Show Is Ready for Takeoff

Patrick Queen's decision to report to OTAs is commendable. The Ravens need a lot more from their sophomores than rookies.

news

Morgan State, Bowie State Coaches Embrace Their Invitation to OTAs

As guests at the Under Armour Performance Center on Wednesday, coaches from Morgan State and Bowie State shadowed Ravens coaches during Wednesday's meetings and practices.

news

Ravens Productions Nominated for Four Emmys

The Ravens have been nominated four Capital Emmy Awards this year.

news

Late for Work 5/26: Pundits Disagree on Whether Less Running, More Throwing Is Best for Lamar Jackson-Led Offense

Jackson is ranked as the eighth-best quarterback by NFL Network analysts. Kyle Hamilton is named a breakout candidate. Two Ravens are ranked among the top 20 offensive tackles.

news

Tony Jefferson Is Retiring, Launching Scouting Career With Ravens

After nine seasons in the NFL, Tony Jefferson is hanging up his cleats to pursue a career in personnel.

news

Kyle Hamilton Is Confident He Can Move Into New Safety Role

With Chuck Clark traded to the Jets, Kyle Hamilton is doing more work on the second level of the defense.

news

Ravens Continue Fellowship for Diversity in Football Program

Marianna Salas and Michelle Moreau joined the Ravens as part of the organization's fellowship for diversity program to foster the inclusion and development of minorities and women in football.

news

Late for Work 5/25: A Full Season of Roquan Smith Is Cause for Excitement

The Ravens are outside the top 20 in rankings of the best and worst offseasons. Lamar Jackson is among the quarterbacks under the most pressure this season. Za'Darius Smith expects a lot of booing when he faces the Ravens in Baltimore.

news

Lamar Jackson Looks Forward to 'Less Running And More Throwing'

Lamar Jackson said 'running can only take you so far,' and he felt the Ravens needed more throws downfield.

news

News & Notes: John Harbaugh Is Pleased With OTA Attendance

Devin Duvernay and Rashod Bateman are on schedule recovering from injuries. Roquan Smith praised Patrick Queen for his professional approach. Wide receiver Michael Thomas has a separated shoulder that may require surgery.

news

Lamar Jackson Loves Holding the Keys to Todd Monken's Offense

At his first day of OTAs, Lamar Jackson spoke highly of the new offense that Todd Monken is bringing to Baltimore.

news

Practice Report: Takeaways From OTA Practice

Here's who stood out on the field in Wednesday's first Ravens open OTA practice.

Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Advertising