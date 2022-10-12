Ravens Dedicate Equipment Room to Ed Carroll

Oct 12, 2022 at 01:35 PM
The lasting impact that Ed Carroll made as the Ravens' first equipment manager continues to be recognized.

The Ravens dedicated their equipment room this week to Carroll, known as "Eddo" to his friends, who passed away Oct. 5 at age 75. A plaque in Carroll's honor has been placed in the equipment room and Executive Vice President Ozzie Newsome and Head Coach John Harbaugh were on hand for the installation.

Plans were already being made by the Ravens to honor Carroll before he passed away. Widely respected throughout the NFL, Carroll has also been recognized by the Pro Football Hall of Fame with the first-ever Award of Excellence, which salutes outstanding contributors to the game of football.

Now the dedication of the Ravens equipment room will be part of Carroll's legacy.

"He was an iconic figure, much loved by the players, and the coaches and by the organization," Harbaugh said. "Rest in peace, Ed Carroll."

