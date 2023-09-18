Late for Work 9/18: 'Statement Win' as Ravens Defeat Bengals

Baltimore Beatdown’s Joshua Reed: "Fueled by a dynamic outing from franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson, both through the air and on the ground, their balanced offensive attack was too much for the two-time defending AFC North champions to handle at times and for stretches."

Monken's Offense Recognized for Its Versatility

With the Ravens adding numerous receiving weapons this offseason and a coordinator known for airing it out, the branding this offseason expected a hefty amount of generating pass production. But Monken's system hasn't forced the ball into situations unnecessarily. Rather, the malleable coordinating of Monken has delivered two straight games with 25+ points and done so in a variety of ways, as noticed by NFL.com’s Nick Shook.

"The strength of Baltimore's offense under Monken might be versatility," Shook wrote. "Take the second half, for example. Odell Beckham Jr. exited due to injury, and instead of starting to slow down, Jackson simply leaned on the teammates available to him. Agholor made a semi-significant contribution, Flowers had another nice outing and Rashod Bateman got involved. Andrews made a big catch on second-and-23 to help Baltimore earn a first down on the next play during what was the most important scoring drive of the afternoon. Baltimore distributed carries almost evenly, with Gus Edwards and Justice Hill tallying 10 and 11, respectively, for a combined total of 103 yards. Add in Jackson's 12 totes for 54 yards and you have a well-rounded, if not spectacular, offense. That's winning football."

Shook is far from the only one to notice the Ravens offense playing to all their strengths.

"The new-look offense proved it can have an effective passing attack led by Lamar Jackson. Gus Edwards and Justice Hill proved they can be an efficient duo at running back," The Baltimore Sun’s C.J. Doon wrote. "The offensive line proved it can hold up without left tackle Ronnie Stanley and center Tyler Linderbaum, clearing the way on the game-ending drive."

The Ravens' versatility is impressive, but what PFF’s Gordon McGuinness recognized was their efficiency in moving the football compared to the Bengals.

"The story of the day was how the Ravens were more efficient than the Bengals, finding success in the passing game and on the ground, where Justice Hill, Gus Edwards and Lamar Jackson all ran for 40-plus yards," McGuinness wrote. "Jackson went 24-of-33 for 237 yards and a pair of touchdowns through the air, averaging 7.2 yards per attempt."

According to CBS Sports’ Bryan DeArdo, the Ravens earned an "A" Grade on offense due to their "well-balanced attack."

"The Ravens set the tone on the game's opening drive when they took nearly eight minutes off the clock. From there, John Harbaugh's team played complementary football while taking advantage of the Bengals' miscues. On offense, the Ravens employed a well-balanced attack that put Lamar Jackson in mostly manageable third-down situations."

King: Geno Stone Earns Defensive Player of the Week

To step in for one of the NFL's best free safeties and minimize the gap was a tall ask for safety Geno Stone on Sunday; though it's not foreign to him. He did so last season due to a wrist injury safety Marcus Williams sustained. But Stone went further, going from minimizing the loss to maximizing his playmaking, and for that, King pens him down for one of his defensive players of the week.