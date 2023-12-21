Ravens Defense Feels It Matches Up Well Against Anybody – Even the 49ers

Safety Kyle Hamilton said he's seen an imbalance in how the two teams, which both lead their respective conferences, are being viewed. In this week’s power rankings, the 49ers are the unanimous No. 1 and Ravens unanimous No. 2.

"I think the 11-3 [teams] are not created equal right now, in terms of the 49ers versus us, and we feel a little disrespected by that," Hamilton said. "I feel like we are the best team in the league, and we have an opportunity in front of the country to show it."

The 49ers offense is legitimately very good. But here's the thing. So is the Ravens defense.

The Ravens defense leads the league in points per game (16.1) and yards allowed per play (4.41). It's a historically good defense.

"The guys definitely have a lot of weapons, but so do we," Smith said. "I like our team vs. any team.

"I'm not sure what ball anyone has been watching, but if you've been watching the Baltimore Ravens defense, people would know."

That sentiment is echoed around the building, including from Head Coach John Harbaugh