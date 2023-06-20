Roquan Smith: Ravens Are 'In for Something Special'

Although Smith drew rave reviews for how quickly he picked up the Ravens defense and became a leader last year, he said the quick change in terminology was "a bit confusing" after being a Chicago Bear for four and a half years. Smith also had a change at defensive coordinator last offseason with the Bears, so it was a whirlwind year in the playbook.

Now Smith has his feet under him in Baltimore, and he feels much more comfortable in Mike Macdonald's defense. Smith said he feels like he'll be able to work faster and make more plays, and he's been particularly working on studying offensive route combinations so he can be better in pass coverage.

Smith's 2022 campaign earned him his first Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro honors, as well as a five-year, reported $100 million contract making him the highest-paid inside linebacker in NFL history.

But four days after inking that deal, Smith's season was capped by a first-round playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. That loss left Smith feeling like there's unfinished business this season. Smith knows how confident he feels, and he got the same vibes when speaking to Lamar Jackson in the locker room recently.