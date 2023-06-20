Roquan Smith: Ravens Are 'In for Something Special'

Jun 20, 2023 at 12:00 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

062023RO
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
ILB Roquan Smith

Roquan Smith is a humble guy, but he has no hesitation when talking about his or the Ravens' aspirations this season.

Smith was an instant smash hit with the Ravens after joining the team at last year's trade deadline. Now with a full offseason in Baltimore, Smith envisions even more success for himself and for the team as a whole.

Smith has been present throughout the entire summer. After a vacation to Asia with several teammates, Smith was present for the team's strength and conditioning program, football school, OTAs and of course, mandatory minicamp.

"I'm just excited to get out there and fly around with the guys, because I think we're in for something special," Smith said. "And I think myself, personally, I think it's going to be probably my best year, at least the way I feel physically and mentally."

Although Smith drew rave reviews for how quickly he picked up the Ravens defense and became a leader last year, he said the quick change in terminology was "a bit confusing" after being a Chicago Bear for four and a half years. Smith also had a change at defensive coordinator last offseason with the Bears, so it was a whirlwind year in the playbook.

Now Smith has his feet under him in Baltimore, and he feels much more comfortable in Mike Macdonald's defense. Smith said he feels like he'll be able to work faster and make more plays, and he's been particularly working on studying offensive route combinations so he can be better in pass coverage.

Smith's 2022 campaign earned him his first Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro honors, as well as a five-year, reported $100 million contract making him the highest-paid inside linebacker in NFL history.

But four days after inking that deal, Smith's season was capped by a first-round playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. That loss left Smith feeling like there's unfinished business this season. Smith knows how confident he feels, and he got the same vibes when speaking to Lamar Jackson in the locker room recently.

"We want all the smoke, honestly," Smith said. "There's a lot of payback that we have out there. We'll get to it when we get to it, one week at a time."

Smith connected with Ravens Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis at the Pro Bowl and the two briefly reconnected at the Under Armour Performance Center recently. They have more plans to get together during training camp, as Smith is looking to pick up any tidbit of knowledge.

When it comes to attitude, Smith certainly seems to already embody the former Ravens great. Smith has brought a swagger to Baltimore's defense that's part of why his coaches have described him as a "force multiplier."

"Never scared. Wasn't born scared, wasn't planning to die scared," Smith said. "I think most of the guys on the defense live the same way. People may fear us, [and] we want to strike that. At the end of the day, we're coming out to take your heads off."

Related Content

news

Late for Work 6/20: Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen Are 'Arguably the Best Linebacker Duo in the League'

Marlon Humphrey says the Ravens' revamped offense will sharpen their defense. The Ravens' quarterback room is ranked among the NFL's best. Zay Flowers has impressed with his ability to get open.

news

Late for Work 6/19: Colin Cowherd Predicts Steelers Will Make the Playoffs, Ravens Will Not

The Ravens are a 'step away' from being one of the AFC's 'big dogs.' Things we learned at mandatory minicamp. Ravens who stood out at minicamp. Kyle Hamilton is named a top candidate to make first All-Pro team.

news

50 Words or Less: Rock Ya-Sin Plans to Be a Cornerstone in Secondary

Rock Ya-Sin looks ready to roll. The players believe the pieces are already in place to win a Super Bowl. Todd Monken is excited about the tight group.

news

Third Annual Ozzie Newsome General Manager Forum Scheduled for June 21

The annual forum, named after Ozzie Newsome to cultivate an inclusive workforce within NFL front offices, will be held June 21 in Los Angeles. Ravens President Sashi Brown will be a panelist.

news

Late for Work 6/16: Pundit Says Only Lamar Jackson Can Dethrone Patrick Mahomes As Best QB in 2023

The Ravens' receiving corps soars in Pro Football Focus' rankings. Baltimore is outside the top 10 in PFF's running backs rankings.

news

News & Notes: Patrick Ricard to Begin Training Camp on PUP

Kevin Zeitler says he won't be retiring anytime soon. Marlon Humphrey has been impressed with Rock Ya-Sin. John Harbaugh is eager to see Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo in pads.

news

Practice Report: Takeaways From Day 3 of Mandatory Minicamp

Kyle Hamilton returns after limping off the field. Charlie Kolar's one-handed catch draws approval from teammates. Marlon Humphrey leaves his teammates with a message after practice.

news

Late for Work 6/15: John Harbaugh Discusses Rashod Bateman's Cortisone Shot as Part of Healing Process

John Harbaugh addresses how he will approach J.K. Dobbins' workload in the final year of his rookie contract. Marcus Peters 'seems likely' to sign with the Raiders.

news

Practice Report: Takeaways From Day 2 of Mandatory Minicamp

David Ojabo is making every rep count. Andy Isabella had the catch of the day. Isaiah Likely made a sparkling catch with one hand.

news

News & Notes: Mike Macdonald Says Roquan Smith Will Wear Green Dot Helmet

Lamar Jackson and Todd Monken are in frequent communication. Chris Horton talks about adjusting to the NFL's new kickoff rule. Ronnie Stanley is excited to be healthy.

news

Zay Flowers Signs Rookie Contract

First-round pick Zay Flowers signed his rookie deal on Wednesday, and the entire Ravens' draft class is under contract.

Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Advertising