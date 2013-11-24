Ravens Defense Dominates In Front Of Rex Ryan





Baltimore's red-zone defense, which ranks tops in the league, did its thing again, holding the Jets out of the end zone and forcing them to settle for a 27-yard field goal.

"You can only do that [trickery] for so long. You eventually have to line up and play football," safety James Ihedigbo said.

Once the Ravens shut down the trickery, the Jets hardly moved the ball with rookie Smith under center.

Baltimore got consistent pressure on Smith, sacking him three times (Daryl Smith, Pernell McPhee and Elvis Dumervil). They were frequently in his face, forcing him to move, yet kept him from running for gains.

Smith was just 2-for-6 for 21 yards at halftime. He finished 9-for-22 for 127 yards and two interceptions.

The Jets, who came in with the NFL's eighth-ranked rushing attack (129.5 yards per game), didn't have much success on the ground. Bilal Powell ran 11 times for 41 yards and Chris Ivory had nine carries for 35 yards. Baltimore was boosted by the return of Ngata (knee).

The Ravens were also optimistic. Suggs pounced on a fumble when the snap bounced off wide receiver Greg Salas' leg. Once the Jets had to air it out, the secondary did the rest and fed off the pressure up front.