Ravens Defense Chasing 'Elite Greatness' After Dominant Victory Over Panthers

There was a time this season when the Ravens struggled to hold fourth-quarter leads, and they lost three games after leading by at least 10 points. However, the defense has built an air of confidence after four straight wins, and defensive end Calais Campbell said nobody on the unit is satisfied.

"First thing is, we have a new defensive coordinator [Mike Macdonald], and he needed time to put his own spin on things," Campbell said. "We were also depending on some young players, and it took a little time to gel together. We had a lot of new faces and it just takes time.

"Coach [Harbaugh] talks about the trajectory of where you're trying to go, and right now that matters, 100%. We're on that trajectory and it's continuing to build. We have great players, and we expect success, and we had a lot, but for whatever reason couldn't finish. There were moments we couldn't make plays and that cost us. But now, we're rolling."

Outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul had an interception against the Panthers and through 10 games, the Ravens have 19 takeaways (11 interceptions, eight fumble recoveries) compared to 15 takeaways all last season. That ability to change momentum quickly has been a key to Baltimore's success.