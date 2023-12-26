Ravens Defense Feasts With Five Interceptions vs. 49ers

The pressure generated by Baltimore's pass rush that yield four sacks and nine quarterback hits kept Purdy under duress, and after he left the game in the fourth quarter with a stinger, Darnold received the same treatment.

It has been a collaborative effort by Baltimore's defense all season. They have multiple pass rushers who are effective, two superb inside linebackers in Roquan Smith and Queen, and versatile players on the back end like Hamilton and Humphrey help them disguise coverages in multiple ways.

The Ravens' swarming defense never let up, and while the 49ers made some big plays, they simply made too many mistakes.

"Defensively, it was all three levels," Harbaugh said. "We had pressure. We had the run game under control, [and] that helped us a lot. But we had pressure.