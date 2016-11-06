Ravens Defense Flexes Its Muscles Against Steelers

Safety Eric Weddle said it was the most together all three levels of the defense – the defensive line, linebackers and secondary – played since a 13-7 beat down of the Buffalo Bills in Week 1. Before talking to the press, Weddle let out a big, "Wooo!"

"It was big to get C.J. and Sizz back for our confidence, and they just bring a lot," Weddle said. "It solidifies our defense, playing together. Our front seven is outstanding, really enables myself to move around and disguise and do the things that give quarterbacks trouble. It played into our hands and made them struggle all day today."

Baltimore's defensive linemen held Bell to just 32 rushing yards on 14 carries (2.3 per rush). Brown was double-and sometimes triple-teamed and finished with seven catches for 85 yards and a touchdown, almost all late in the fourth quarter when the Ravens were playing conservatively on defense.

In his first game back from meniscus knee surgery, Roethlisberger was held to 264 passing yards and completed just over 50 percent of his passes (23-of-45). He threw one touchdown and one interception (the Ravens dropped three other picks).

"It's frustrating," Roethlisberger said. "We don't take anything away from them. They're a good team. We did not make plays."

"Baltimore had a good game plan," Bell said. "You have to give those guys credit. They played well."

Bell went on to say that the Ravens "just guessed right." If that's the case, they guessed right a lot.

The Ravens struggled giving up big plays during their four-game losing streak. In back-to-back losses in New York, the Ravens gave up big touchdowns to Giants receiver Odell Bekcham Jr. and Jets receiver Quincy Enunwa.

Baltimore knew it had to limit those Sunday. Brown's longest play was a 27-yard catch and receiver Eli Rogers hauled in a 30-yard pass to set up a Steelers scoring drive.

Ravens fourth-round rookie cornerback Tavon Young, who at times had the task of covering Brown, got a game ball in the locker room afterwards.

"[Our] corners played really, really well," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "They played solid, fundamentally, on-top, square, eyes-on-their-luggage football. … The ability to make those plays with the weapons they have, I think, speaks volumes."