Ravens' Defense Has Many Disguises and a Desire to Dominate

Whether the Ravens can make life just as miserable for Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz on Sunday remains to be seen. Baltimore's defense was humbled by Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes in Week 3, who looked ready for whatever recipe the Ravens' defense cooked up. Wentz will undoubtedly look at tape to study what Baltimore did to Burrow, and what Mahomes did to Baltimore. But Wentz has already thrown nine interceptions this season, and knows Baltimore's defense will be hungry for more.

"When you look at the tape, you see speed," Wentz said via PhiladelphiaEagles.com. "You see a lot of speed in the secondary and the linebacker position. They fly around. They're going to try and disguise different looks and bring some funky pressures, really try to throw off your timing. The defensive backs, it's as good of a group as any. We've got to be aware of where those guys are at, and what they're doing."

The Ravens' defensive players love their scheme not only because it works, but because it's challenging and fun. Campbell and Matthew Judon can use their athleticism not only to rush the passer, but to drop into pass coverage. Peters got the first sack of his career against the Bengals. Every week, the game plan is unique and gives different players a chance to shine.

"We don't really care who makes a play, and I think that's what makes it so fun," Humphrey said. "Whoever makes a play, it seems like we all celebrate, like we made it, because we feel like we all had our hand in that play."

However, the Ravens know they can't rest on their defensive laurels. Six teams in the AFC are currently unbeaten or have just one loss. The Ravens look unlikely to separate themselves from the competition like they did during the 2019 regular season, making every game crucial.

But the Ravens have established a defensive identity, with an aggressive unit that can force takeaways and take over games. A defense like that can carry a team a long way. And so far, Smith likes what he sees.