Ravens Defense Humbled By Cam Newton, Panthers

Carolina's final touchdown of the game was symbolic, a 12-yard run by Newton that became a jog on his way to the end zone. The Panthers fooled the Ravens, faking a pass play to the right before Newton rolled to his left and saw nobody close enough to stop him.

"It's very surprising," Ravens defensive tackle Michael Pierce said. "When you work as hard as we work, you never see yourself putting a performance like that out on the field. We've got to get on the same page and correct it immediately. This is a critical time of the season."

This game raised some serious concerns for the Ravens at the midway point of the season. The Ravens went the first six weeks of the season without surrendering a second-half touchdown. But were some of those games more about who the Ravens were playing, and less about how good their defense really was?

The Ravens set a franchise record with 11 sacks in Week 6 against the Tennessee Titans, but their offense is far from being one of the NFL's elite. The same could be said for the Buffalo Bills, who the Ravens dominated in Week 1, and for the Cleveland Browns, who the Ravens held without a touchdown in Week 3 despite losing in overtime. Baltimore's best defensive showing may have come in Pittsburgh. The Steelers offense is rolling now and comes into M&T Bank Stadium in a week.

Over the past two weeks, the quality of competition has stepped up and Baltimore's defense has taken several steps down. The Ravens have come up short the past two weeks against two quarterbacks that know what it takes to lead a team to the Super Bowl – Drew Brees of the Saints and Newton. After Baltimore's defense held its own for three quarters against New Orleans, Brees made a couple of brilliant plays that helped rally the Saints to 17 fourth-quarter points and a victory.

Veteran linebacker Terrell Suggs has cautioned the Ravens all season about not getting too high after wins or too low after losses. But halfway through the season, Suggs said it was time for the Ravens to become more consistent.