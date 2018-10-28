 Skip to main content
Advertising

Ravens Defense Humbled By Cam Newton, Panthers

Oct 28, 2018 at 06:21 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

102818-Article-Ravens-Defense-Exposed

The Ravens entered Week 8 with the NFL's top-ranked defense. There was no evidence of that watching Sunday's game.

Carving up the Ravens with ease at times, the Carolina Panthers rolled to a 36-21 victory that was a slap in the face to a Baltimore defense that has a lot of pride. Carolina scored on its final four possessions of the first half and eventually built a 27-7 lead in the third quarter that was too much for Baltimore to overcome.

That makes two straight defeats for the Ravens (4-4), and two straight games in which their defense has sprung a leak. The New Orleans Saints scored on their final three possessions in Week 7, leading to a 24-23 Ravens defeat that offered a warning sign.

This performance was far worse. Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (21-for-29, 219 yards and three total touchdowns) had time to throw. His receivers were usually wide open. The Ravens simply looked a step slower, unable to create a turnover or a big play because they were often out of position.

"We're 4-4, we're an average team, we just lost, we got blown out," Ravens safety Eric Weddle said. "We're, I wouldn't say rock bottom, but … we got to get back to work. Obviously the last couple of weeks we haven't played well enough to win. Each individual, coach included, player, we've got to come back to work and work even harder.

"Look at yourself. Don't get emotional, don't get sensitive. Get coached up. Look at the things you didn't do too well and correct them."

Carolina's final touchdown of the game was symbolic, a 12-yard run by Newton that became a jog on his way to the end zone. The Panthers fooled the Ravens, faking a pass play to the right before Newton rolled to his left and saw nobody close enough to stop him.

"It's very surprising," Ravens defensive tackle Michael Pierce said. "When you work as hard as we work, you never see yourself putting a performance like that out on the field. We've got to get on the same page and correct it immediately. This is a critical time of the season."

This game raised some serious concerns for the Ravens at the midway point of the season. The Ravens went the first six weeks of the season without surrendering a second-half touchdown. But were some of those games more about who the Ravens were playing, and less about how good their defense really was?

The Ravens set a franchise record with 11 sacks in Week 6 against the Tennessee Titans, but their offense is far from being one of the NFL's elite. The same could be said for the Buffalo Bills, who the Ravens dominated in Week 1, and for the Cleveland Browns, who the Ravens held without a touchdown in Week 3 despite losing in overtime. Baltimore's best defensive showing may have come in Pittsburgh. The Steelers offense is rolling now and comes into M&T Bank Stadium in a week.

Over the past two weeks, the quality of competition has stepped up and Baltimore's defense has taken several steps down. The Ravens have come up short the past two weeks against two quarterbacks that know what it takes to lead a team to the Super Bowl – Drew Brees of the Saints and Newton. After Baltimore's defense held its own for three quarters against New Orleans, Brees made a couple of brilliant plays that helped rally the Saints to 17 fourth-quarter points and a victory.

Veteran linebacker Terrell Suggs has cautioned the Ravens all season about not getting too high after wins or too low after losses. But halfway through the season, Suggs said it was time for the Ravens to become more consistent.

"This is disappointing," Suggs said. "Eight games in, .500, it's not where you want to be. We got eight more, and with all these home games we got left, we've definitely got to take care of business at home starting next week. We've got eight games left. In this conference, we're probably going to need seven of them to get in for sure. The attention to detail increases now. We have to play better in the red zone and in situational football."

The Ravens' pass coverage has not been as solid without cornerback Marlon Humphrey (thigh) who missed his second straight game. In this game, the defensive breakdowns for the Ravens were plentiful.

Carolina doesn't have as much offensive talent as New Orleans, but the Ravens had no answer for almost anything the Panthers tried. Baltimore's linebackers were consistently beaten in pass coverage, even C.J. Mosley, who followed his best game of the season with perhaps his worst.

They have some older players like Suggs and safety Weddle playing key roles. Suggs is tied for the team lead in sacks and Weddle has been solid, but overall, the Panthers offense simply had more life than the Ravens' defense. Is the Ravens' defense showing fatigue just halfway through the season?

"That's probably a good question from a bird's eye view," said Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh, when asked if the defense looked fatigued. "It's a fair question. But we can't be fatigued. We have to finish out."

If the Ravens don't fix things quickly, things could get worse. Baltimore hosts the Steelers next week and the Bengals after that. The Atlanta Falcons, Kansas City Chiefs and San Diego Chargers are on the schedule in December. Those are three of the NFL's top offensive teams. If Baltimore's defense does not step up, it will continue to get lit up.

Things can change quickly from week to week, and the Ravens know they can play better defensively than this effort. But regardless of what the stats say, you won't hear any talk about the Ravens having a special defense this week.

"Tip your hats. They came prepared to play and they whipped our butts," cornerback Jimmy Smith said. "I feel like we're the same team we were last week, the same team we were two weeks before that.

"This loss doesn't mean that we're the worst defense now. It doesn't mean we're the best defense, obviously. We just have to get back and grind. We're still the same team."

Gameday Gallery: Ravens at Panthers

Check out the best images from Sunday's Week 8 game in Carolina.

Panthers102818sh00web
1 / 66
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.
2 / 66

The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.
3 / 66

The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.
4 / 66

The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.
5 / 66

The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.
6 / 66

The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.
7 / 66

The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.
8 / 66

The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.
9 / 66

The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.
10 / 66

The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.
11 / 66

The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.
12 / 66

The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.
13 / 66

The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.
14 / 66

The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.
15 / 66

The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.
16 / 66

The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.
17 / 66

The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.
18 / 66

The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.
19 / 66

The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.
20 / 66

The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.
21 / 66

The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.
22 / 66

The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.
23 / 66

The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.
24 / 66

The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.
25 / 66

The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.
26 / 66

The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.
27 / 66

The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.
28 / 66

The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.
29 / 66

The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.
30 / 66

The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.
31 / 66

The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.
32 / 66

The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.
33 / 66

The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.
34 / 66

The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.
35 / 66

The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.
36 / 66

The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.
37 / 66

The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.
38 / 66

The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.
39 / 66

The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.
40 / 66

The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.
41 / 66

The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.
42 / 66

The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.
43 / 66

The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.
44 / 66

The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.
45 / 66

The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.
46 / 66

The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.
47 / 66

The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.
48 / 66

The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.
49 / 66

The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.
50 / 66

The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.
51 / 66

The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.
52 / 66

The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.
53 / 66

The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.
54 / 66

The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.
55 / 66

The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.
56 / 66

The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.
57 / 66

The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.
58 / 66

The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.
59 / 66

The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.
60 / 66

The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.
61 / 66

The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.
62 / 66

The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.
63 / 66

The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.
64 / 66

The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.
65 / 66

The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.
66 / 66

The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Carolina Panthers by a score of 36-21 at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Ravens Feel They Always Have Chance With Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson's teammates believe strongly that he will eventually lead the Ravens to a Lombardi Trophy.
news

Ravens Eye View: What Happened to the Ravens Offense in AFC Championship Loss?

Here's a look at the film dissecting the Ravens' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game.
news

Late for Work: Pundits Push Back on Renewed Negative Playoff Narrative About Lamar Jackson

Cam Heyward says the Steelers showed teams how to beat the Ravens. Mike Macdonald is reportedly interviewing with the Seahawks and Commanders.
news

Zay Flowers Says He Will 'Come Back Better'

Justin Tucker explains his pregame interaction with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. Ronnie Stanley says he didn't play up to his standards. Morgan Moses indicates he will have to decide whether to have offseason surgery.
news

With 23 Pending Unrestricted Free Agents, Ravens Know Turnover Could Be High

There's turnover every offseason for every team, but the Ravens have a lot of key players set to hit the market.
news

Ravens Grades & Snap Counts vs. Chiefs

Kyle Hamilton led the way on defense. Mark Andrews played just 18 snaps and Marlon Humphrey had 13.
news

What the Chiefs Said After Beating Ravens in AFC Championship

The Chiefs talked about the game plan against Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes' mistake-free game.
news

Ravens' Division Rivals Making Moves at Offensive Coordinator

The Browns have reportedly chosen Ken Dorsey as their new offensive coordinator. The Bengals have promoted Dan Pitcher to offensive coordinator. The Steelers have interviewed Arthur Smith for their offensive coordinator job.
news

Late for Work: Pundits Dissect Ravens Loss in AFC Championship Game

Pundits give takes on Ravens' offensive gameplan. Defense took care of business against the Kansas City Chiefs. Turnovers the painful difference in this close contest. Chiefs' playoff experience played factor in AFCCG. Reactions to Zay Flowers' taunting penalty.
news

The Breakdown: Brown's Five Thoughts on Ravens' Loss in AFC Championship

The Ravens had too many penalties and turnovers to overcome. Baltimore's defense was excellent in defeat. Zay Flowers will grow from his rookie experience in the playoffs.
news

Lamar Jackson, Ravens Offense Reacts to Brutal Loss to Chiefs

The Ravens were held to 10 points, including just three in the second half, and had three turnovers.
news

Marlon Humphrey Active for AFC Championship; Key Defender Inactive for Chiefs

Three-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey will be active for the first time since Dec. 31 and will join Mark Andrews in his return to action. Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco is active.
2400x1000-renovations
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Follow Us
Advertising