Ravens Defense Looks to Ramp Up Pass Rush, Get Back to Causing Havoc

As Head Coach John Harbaugh said after the game, it wasn't the defense's strongest showing, but it got the job done when it mattered most with a clutch sack and fourth-down stop on the game-sealing drive.

But can the defense be the dominating, turnover-inducing unit going forward like fans saw in Week 1?

Asked if he likes how the defense is playing going into the regular-season finale, outside linebacker Terrell Suggs said, "Yeah, but I'm really greedy."

"I have a little OCD," Suggs said. "I like to be perfect, but I also live in the real world. Yes, I love the way we're playing right now, but I think come Sunday, it's going to take a phenomenal Ravens defensive effort."

Sacks come in a variety of ways. They can be schemed up with different blitzes, they can be a player winning a one-on-one matchup or it can be excellent coverage making a quarterback hold onto the ball for too long.

Ravens Defensive Coordinator Dean Pees threw a barrage of different approaches at Indianapolis last week, but the Colts did a good job of blocking them up.