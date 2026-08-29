The Breakdown: Ravens Look Ready for the Regular Season

How Will the 53-Man Roster Shake Out?

The Ravens have some tough decisions to make, and Fagnano has made a case to be kept on the roster as a third quarterback.

"To his credit, yeah," Minter said. "It started with that first preseason game. He's put it on tape. He's been really consistent. He's played a certain way almost all three games. That's something we'll certainly have to take a look at."

For the preseason, Fagnano was 56 for 75 for 489 yards, three touchdowns and just one interception. He was poised in the pocket and accurate.

Will that be enough to convince the Ravens they should keep another quarterback on the 53-man roster behind Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley? And if they don't, will another team sign Fagnano to their 53?