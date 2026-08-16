The Breakdown: A Promising Performance to Open the Preseason

The Ravens are still building toward the 2026 regular season, but their start to the preseason was a success.
Head Coach Jesse Minter wants the Ravens to play with poise and physicality, regardless of the opponent or what's at stake. That objective was accomplished during a 24-7 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium.
In his first few months on the job, Minter has closely evaluated his team in practice. Finally, the Ravens played someone else. Both teams rested almost nearly all their starters, but Baltimore never trailed and got solid contributions from a variety of players.
Here are my five thoughts on Baltimore's preseason opener:
Ja'Kobi Lane Keeps Lighting It Up
It was fitting that the star of training camp scored the first touchdown of the preseason. Lane is doing things to make you believe he's going to be an impact rookie.
His latest highlight was a 16-yard touchdown catch on a crossing pattern that opened the scoring. Even when Lane isn't spectacular, he's effective, which he showed in the first half before watching the second half from the sideline.
On his touchdown catch, Lane made a strong inside cut to get the angle on Eagles cornerback Kelee Ringo. That gave quarterback Joe Fagnano (22 for 28, 224 yards) a large window to make the completion, and Lane smelled the end zone once he caught the ball at about the 4-yard line. He lowered his head, stretched out his body, and powered past Ringo and safety Michael Carter to reach paydirt.
Lane (three catches, 38 yards) keeps making plays no matter the setting – rookie camp, training camp, and now preseason. And he vows not to let the hype go to his head.
"I'm still going to be the same person every day, still come to work with my guys and rely on them just like they rely on me," he said.
Rookie Pass Catchers Showed Up Big
Quarterbacks Tyler Huntley and Fagnano were throwing dimes, and the rookie pass catchers took advantage.
In addition to Lane, wide receiver Elijah Sarratt (six catches, 66 yards) and tight end Matt Hibner (five catches, 61 yards) were the biggest beneficiaries. Sarratt ran crisp routes and got open consistently, which should only build his confidence.
Ditto for Hibner, who displayed his ability to run a variety of routes. The Ravens are counting on Hibner and fellow rookie Josh Cuevas to make noise in the tight end room behind veteran Mark Andrews. With his parents, sister, and friends at the game, Hibner looked the part. He got the ball rolling with a 29-yard reception in the first quarter on pass that Huntley put on the money.
To say Hibner was excited would be an understatement.
"That was awesome," Hibner said. "I kind of blacked out after the catch. Probably spent a little bit too much energy celebrating, getting hyped. I have no regrets on celebrating that one."
It's early, but imagine a world in which Baltimore's rookie targets are consistently stepping up. That's a world in which the Ravens want to live.
Vega Ioane Wasted No Time Showing His Edge
Rookie right guard Vega Ioane only played two series, but he left an impression before he left the game.
Ioane's physicality is one of his strengths, and he showed it vividly several times. On the Ravens' first offensive snap of the game and his first as an NFL player, Ioane kept pushing forward, kept blocking to the echo of the whistle.
On another play, while teammate Gerad Lichthenham was blocking Eagles outside linebacker Jihaad Campbell, Ioane came over offered some forceful help, knocking Campbell off his feet.
"It felt good," Ioane said with a little smile. "Just finding work when you can. The physicality of football that I like. That's what I'm going to look to do every play."
The Ravens' Defense Set a Tone
Starters like Kyle Hamilton and Roquan Smith weren't part of the action in this game, but cornerbacks Keyon Martin, T.J. Tampa and Robert Longerbeam most definitely were.
The Eagles were shut out until the fourth quarter and only gained six first downs the entire game. Baltimore's pass defense didn't give up big plays.
The Eagles weren't playing their big guns, but Minter is the defensive play caller and head coach. Having a defense that plays sound football and protects late-game leads is part of the plan. On both sides of the football, Minter liked how Baltimore went about its business.
"I'm really happy, proud, of the way that we played," Minter said. "That was our main focus, a play style. I thought we had that on both sides of the line of scrimmage, and on special teams. Physicality, line of scrimmage dominant."
Extra Points:
- Tyler Loop missed his wide right on his first field goal attempt of 49 yards before making 42-yarder in the second half. Loop knows he's expected to make the 49-yarder and is not shying away from being in the spotlight. He missed a 44-yarder to end his rookie season that would have sent the Ravens to the postseason, but he is living in the present. "I feel like training camp's been great," Loop said. "It's all about how you respond. I missed my first kick, who cares, I've got to make the next one. Felt good about the rest of the hits, felt good about the kickoffs."
- Second-year linebacker Jay Higgins IV left the game with a concussion in the first half.
- The Ravens had just three penalties, impressive for a team with a new coaching staff that is installing new schemes. The Eagles, meanwhile, had 10 penalties.
- Fifth-round rookie running back Adam Randall (12 carries, 46 yards, one touchdown) ran with authority and broke several tackles, including on a 4-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.