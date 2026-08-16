The Breakdown: A Promising Performance to Open the Preseason

Ja'Kobi Lane Keeps Lighting It Up

It was fitting that the star of training camp scored the first touchdown of the preseason. Lane is doing things to make you believe he's going to be an impact rookie.

His latest highlight was a 16-yard touchdown catch on a crossing pattern that opened the scoring. Even when Lane isn't spectacular, he's effective, which he showed in the first half before watching the second half from the sideline.

On his touchdown catch, Lane made a strong inside cut to get the angle on Eagles cornerback Kelee Ringo. That gave quarterback Joe Fagnano (22 for 28, 224 yards) a large window to make the completion, and Lane smelled the end zone once he caught the ball at about the 4-yard line. He lowered his head, stretched out his body, and powered past Ringo and safety Michael Carter to reach paydirt.

Lane (three catches, 38 yards) keeps making plays no matter the setting – rookie camp, training camp, and now preseason. And he vows not to let the hype go to his head.