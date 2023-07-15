50 Words or Less: Ravens Defense Should be Among NFL's Best

The first practice of training camp on July 26 is fast approaching. Before players and coaches return to the Under Armour Performance Center, here are my observations on the Ravens, all in 50 words or less:

I expect the Ravens to have a top five defense in 2023. They haven't been in the top five in yards allowed since being ranked No. 4 in 2019. However, having Roquan Smith from Week 1 will be huge, and the unit should gel faster in Mike Macdonald's second year as coordinator.

Make sure you listen to outside linebacker David Ojabo's engaging interview on an upcoming edition of "The Lounge" podcast next week. Ojabo can't wait to chase down opposing quarterbacks after missing most of his rookie season with an Achilles injury.

Ojabo blossomed when Macdonald was the defensive coordinator at Michigan, and he's thrilled they've been reunited in Baltimore. Ojabo and Odafe Oweh's performances will be critical to the pass rush.