Ravens Defense Shuts Down Browns' Potent Rushing Attack, Baker Mayfield

With six games left in the regular season, Oweh believes the Ravens' defense could be peaking at the right time.

"We're just starting to get to come together," Oweh said. "The crazy part is that's not even the best we can play. We're still missing people. We're still cleaning up the little things, but once we get that figured out, it's going to be light's out. I'm so proud of the defense. I'm so proud of how we played. I can't wait for the future."

Oweh's future is bright, and he's already making impact plays as a rookie. The journey to become a defensive standout took longer for Tyus Bowser, but the fifth-year outside linebacker is having his best year and bidding to make the Pro Bowl for the first time.

Bowser was superb (four tackles, one sack) filling a myriad of duties as a pass rusher and pass defender, while also defending the run. In Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale's scheme, a versatile player like Bowser can be a disruptive force, and it was fitting that he helped close the show Sunday night.